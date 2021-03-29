Closer: "The next Closer record will be Taylor Swift quality"

Feature

Screamo from the East Coast of America, Closer are a cult band in the making.

Published: 10:44 am, March 29, 2021 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Michał Urbańczyk.

"I've been trying to write the perfect pop record for the last 14 years. I've not yet succeeded, but the next Closer record will be Taylor Swift quality," laughs Closer's guitarist Matthew Van Asselt.

It feels a lofty claim from the songwriter, especially when his bandmates take great delight in discussing their lack of choruses or whether they should leak the 'pop mix' of second album, 'Within One Stem'.

But, while they joke about their pop credentials, there is an undeniable love of melody that finds its way insidiously into the group's work, softening the abrasive post-hardcore edges. The hooks may be twisted and rusty, but they serve as an appropriate gateway to Closer's dense postmodern screamo.

And, although Matthew may strive to make the perfect pop record, it's unlikely he'll ever be involved in a project where quite so much care is taken over its output. You see, Closer – completed by vocalist/drummer Ryann Slauson and bassist Griffin Irvine – are a band that revel in subtext.

On 'Within One Stem', the group have delivered a masterpiece of misdirection and allegory, where every lyric could have a double or triple meaning. In short, it's just what you'd expect from a band whose members include acclaimed artists and poets. Reference points abound, particularly from the world(s) of science fiction, including 'Alien', 'The Expanse' and 'Blade Runner 2049'.

For example, take the line "Hold us up / A two-body problem" from 'Pawning A Laugh'. On the one hand, it ties into a principle of astrophysics and is a play on the title of the science-fiction novel 'The Three-Body Problem' by Chinese author Cixin Liu. More tellingly, it's a nickname given to a 1930s strike in a Michigan car factory, where workers took two body moulds of the cars to prevent production. The fallout from the protest led to the unionisation of the United States automobile industry.

Committed anti-fascists, Closer want to ensure all these ideas – the subtext behind science fiction and the blurring lines between the personal and political – flow through the narrative.

Unsurprisingly, these themes are so dense and interlinked that lyricists Ryann and Griffin are producing an annotated lyric 'zine, which will dig into the meaning behind the songs. Promising extensive footnotes and endnotes, as well as a comprehensive discussion of all the supplementary materials that helped flesh out the ideas on 'Within One Stem', it will provide a fascinating insight into the machinations of a beautifully unique act.

"I feel like doing that has really helped me think about the content of the lyrics, and how you can view it through another lens, so really diving deep into what we wrote," says Ryann.

"I think, also, there's the idea that science fiction isn't really about the future or other worlds," continues Griffin. "It's about how we interpret the world we live in and how we feel. It's a different epistemological approach to understanding what it means to be alive in the present, or what it was like to be alive when it was written."

Such dedication to the craft is emphasised by the inspiration they've taken from Vladimir Nabokov's novel 'Pale Fire' – part of which was used in 'Blade Runner 2049' to check the emotional baseline of Ryan Gosling's character, 'K'.

