Check out cleopatrick's best of British playlist, feat. Wolf Alice, Arctic Monkeys, Demob Happy and more

The band are about to play a run of shows in the UK.

Published: 11:57 am, February 06, 2020

Canadian garage rock duo cleopatrick are currently en route to the UK for a run of headline tour dates - including an underplay at London's Electrowerkz - that kicks off with a sold-out night at the Thekla in Bristol this Saturday (8th February). While they're over, they're also going to join Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes at Ally Pally. It's an exciting time, for sure. To celebrate the trip, Luke Gruntz (vocals/guitar) has put together a playlist featuring some of his British faves.

"We are so excited to be back in the UK, we always have our best shows on this side of the globe," he explains. "I remember just over a year ago, sitting with Ian in the tiny British pub in our hometown (The Cat and The Fiddle) fantasising about the idea of one day crossing the ocean and playing our songs to rooms packed full of British kids. Flash forward to today, and I'm realising this will be our fourth time over. The shows have somehow gotten crazier with each trip, and we all feel something special about this upcoming run. These are songs from British musicians that inspire us, like Alex Turner and Demob Happy, and tracks from British bands we've listened to in the back of our minivan, everywhere from Colorado to Brighton."



DEMOB HAPPY - MAN YOU'RE WRONG

I love this song so much. the Demob guys are some of the most inspiring writers in new rock and we really look up to them.



NOTHING BUT THIEVES - YOU KNOW ME TOO WELL

Last spring Ian and I drove from Cobourg to Texas for a tour and listened to this song once per hour, I think.



RADIOHEAD - ALL I NEED

Heard this song for the first time laying in the back of our minivan as we drove through Denver Colorado. It changed my life.



WOLF ALICE - YOUR LOVES WHORE

OUTRO OUTRO OUTRO OUTRO.



ARCTIC MONKEYS - YELLOW BRICKS

Alex Turner is my idol.



CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN - PACIFIER

This song is a timeless HIT.



ARCTIC MONKEYS - RED RIGHT HAND

It was so hard not to fill this whole list with Arctic Monkeys tunes but here's another.



OASIS - SOME MIGHT SAY

Gods.



THE KOOKS - SEASIDE

A really beautiful song that I usually sing to myself when in or on the way to Brighton.



BLOC PARTY - LIKE EATING GLASS

We were recently discussing how this is definitely one of the sickest songs to ever start a record.

