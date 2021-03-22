Citizen: "It was time to try something new"

Feature

Toledo-based trio Citizen have stepped into 2021 sounding more assured than ever before; their new album ‘Life In Your Glass World’ a lesson in ambition, and trusting your instincts.

Published: 1:38 pm, March 22, 2021 Words: Linsey Teggert.

"This record is about reclaiming control; it's us venting our frustrations." Citizen vocalist Mat Kerekes is discussing the Toledo, Ohio-based three-piece's decision to take full ownership of their creative destiny for their fourth full-length, 'Life In Your Glass World'.

"People tend to expect a lot out of you, but also at the same time, you have to do exactly what they want you to do, which is frustrating when you're always on tour, and the people that are sitting behind desks are yelling at you to do more. You kind of accept being pushed around for a little bit, but when you take a step back you think, wait, I'm the product here, I'm the one that is providing you all with this, and for some reason I'm lesser than you? Urm, no."

For Citizen, the solution to that feeling of being powerless was to become fully self-sufficient. With the help of his brother, Mat built a studio in his garage, allowing the band to take charge of every step of the album-making process. The convenience of having a home studio also allowed the band more time to flesh out their ideas, rather than "hauling ass for 6 weeks", as Mat puts it, in a professional studio.

"If we didn't feel like recording, we'd leave it and come back to it. We started recording in the first week of December 2019 and didn't finish until March 2020. When you're doing something creative, as long as it's flowing and feels good, it's probably going to turn out to be something you're proud of, but if you're pushing and pushing and seeing it as a job, then it becomes less fun. If it took months to record with us stopping and starting, that's just the way it is; who really cares?"

'Life In Your Glass World' is the first Citizen record that wasn't recorded with producer Will Yip, who is known for his work with alternative artists such as Tigers Jaw, Title Fight and The Wonder Years, to name but a few. Mat insists there's no personal beef and that it was all part of Citizen's desire to own all aspects of the record. "It was time to try something new, this time it was about us trusting our guts. Sometimes when you're doing the same thing all the time, you just want something new and fresh, and it felt good to be in a new environment."

This self-sufficient approach to recording seems like the logical next step for a band who have always been unwilling to compromise when it comes to their sound. Citizen have always refused to be defined by genre, following their instincts rather than other people's expectations. This has seen them exploring a vast sonic landscape as they have evolved, from the post-hardcore and emo leanings of debut 'Youth', to the grungy noise-rock moments of 'Everybody Is Going To Heaven.' 2017's 'As You Please' saw Citizen tread further into anthemic indie and pop territory, while still maintaining a sound that is unmistakably theirs. Unsurprisingly, this genre-hopping has polarised opinion along the way, though Mat remains steadfastly unapologetic.

"People like a certain version of you, and they just want that over and over again. At the end of the day, you get older, your influences change, and you're also not the same person. It's easy to pander to people and be accepted rather than take creative risks and do what you want to do and not be accepted. Citizen has always been a band where we grow the way we want to grow, whether a certain demographic likes that or not.

"I think a lot of people feel ownership over artists and bands when it's really not their place. If you don't like the new record, go listen to another one. Go listen to a different band; it's totally fine. While it's a wonderful thing that people really support the band, and I truly appreciate it, you make music for personal satisfaction. If the band ended tomorrow because no one liked the new record, well... I like the new record."

