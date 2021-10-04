Feature

Cherym's guide to Derry

Northern Irish punk trio Cherym list some of their favourite places in Derry.

Published: 11:01 am, October 04, 2021

We all love to travel - especially after more than a year where heading to new places has been somewhat of a challenge. That's why we've enlisted hot new upstarts Cherym to give you - our dear readers - a quick run around some of their favourite places in their hometown of Derry. Tripadvisor has nothing on us.

The Craft Village

The Craft Village is a place we've all hung around as teenagers, whether it was going into the Pickled Duck for a coffee (when it was up there) or just having a sneaky bottle of cack. It holds a lot of nostalgia for me, and I couldn't help but reminisce on those memories while doing this photoshoot. The Craft Village today is home to some of Derry's finest such as Sass And Halo, Han Clothing and Blue Moon.

Sandinos

Derry doesn't have a lot of bars that can cater to bands coming from all around the country and/or the world, but Sandinos has it. They have an incredible nightclub that is just waiting for anyone who is up for the opportunity. Cherym have played there on multiple occasions, and every time, the craic was great, the company was great, and we got to make some historical memories for Cherym in there. So whether it's just a quick pint or seeing some high-quality entertainment, Sandinos will sort you out.

The Yellow Yard

The Yellow Yard is a class wee store in Derry that is great if you love anything from vintage clothes and unique gifts to books and vinyl. The Plot Thickens Bookshop is just one part of this store selling mainly second-hand books from history to fiction to classic literature as well as their record shop Abbazappa, selling over 12,000 records from every genre you can think of, whether it's a record or a band tee, you'll find it here! The store has a very welcoming vibe and puts sustainability, fair trade and up-cycling to the forefront for everyone. If you're looking for an eccentric gift for a friend or just to add to your collection of badges, patches and stickers, Yellow Yard has got ye sorted.

The Bowling Alley

The Bowling Alley is a really good place to go if you are looking for a family fun day out or just some lunch with friends. It features 24 lanes of bowling, a kids play area, a bar and restaurant, a cafe and a cinema. You can play games in the arcade one change for tickets, and it's one of the main entertainment attractions in Derry itself. It's great fun and ideal for parties and events!