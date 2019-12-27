Check out Geoff Wigington from Waterparks' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. xx and more

Playlist

Take a wander through Geoff's formative years.

Published: 10:00 am, December 27, 2019

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Geoff Wigington from Waterparks.



Linkin Park - 'Crawling'

So I wasn't quite in my teens yet, but the first song I ever heard from this band was 'Crawling' when it made its radio debut in 2000. This band is absolutely my biggest inspiration within music as a whole. They are what really grabbed me out of pretty much everything that I can remember in music. I've always loved pop and electronic music so whenever I heard all the awesome guitars, mixed with Chester and Mike's vocals, then added the awesome DJ 'Mr. Hahn' with amazing electronic tracks into the mix I immediately fell in love with this band.



Senses Fail - 'Steven'

Senses Fail was that band for me that got me more into the at the time 'underground' emo/punk type scene that was emerging with My Chem, Taking Back Sunday, AFI, and all those other bands coming up around that time. I had been going through a pretty rough time with losing my mother to cancer, and their track 'Steven' kinda helped me through some of the feelings I was going through at the time. I can remember being extremely excited when I found out they were coming out with a full-length record 'Let It Enfold You' after I had been listening to their 'From The Depths of Dreams EP' for so long.



Sum 41 - 'Fat Lip'

This band is definitely the one that has inspired me the most to pick up a guitar. 'Fat Lip' amongst pretty much every other song on 'All Killer No Filler', & 'Does This Look Infected?' were a must learn for me. Dave is an amazing guitarist, and he's definitely the one who I wanted to learn how to riff like. All of their songs just remind me of feeling like a kid and not having anything to be worried about. I remember doing all kinda stupid shit with this being the soundtrack to it all. This was definitely my band.



Sugarcult - 'Memory'

I'm pretty sure this was my 'HEY I'M GETTING OUT OF THIS STUPID RELATIONSHIP' I was in at the time song. I discovered this album one summer after my freshman year. I was definitely a hopeless romantic when I was going through high school. Shout out to these guys for being so great. Not only that but that guitar solo is so good!



Incubus - 'Pardon Me'

I had just gotten my first stereo, and I was so excited to finally start listening to stuff that I wanted to hear instead of whatever my dad or grandparents had been listening to. Their song 'Pardon Me' was the first song that I had play through it. It always stuck with me as my first song I got to just crank up in my room.



Outkast - 'Hey Ya!'

'Hey Ya' was just one of those songs that was instantly stuck in my head and made me consistently in an awesome mood amongst all the angsty other things I had been listening to throughout my time in High School. Not only was that song great, but the music video was super entertaining as well. If I wasn't out running around doing most likely some stupid stuff with my friends you could definitely catch me sitting in front of my tv blaring FUSE or MTV.



Alien Ant Farm - 'Summer'

My mother got me into Alien Ant Farm one year when I was visiting her. She showed me this band, blink-182, Sum 41 and many others. Alien Ant Farm's song 'Summer' was one of my favourite songs at the time. Still, to this do when I listen to their 'ANThology' album it brings me back to a simpler time and its just one of those albums that I can always go back to. I loved how they incorporated the four seasons into their lyrics in this song.



Chiodos - 'The Words 'Best-Friend' Become Redefined'

This song was the first song I had heard from Chiodos. That undeniably insane intro was an immediate hook, and it got me to look even deeper into their discography. They ended up being one of my first bands I went to go see live. Jason Hale definitely played a huge part in my obsession with playing guitar. Pretty much always shredding all over the place.

Taken from the December 2019 / January 2020 issue of Upset.