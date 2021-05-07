Check out Destroy Boys' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. FIDLAR, Arctic Monkeys, The Cramps and more

Playlist

Take a wander through the band's formative years.

Published: 10:49 am, May 07, 2021



When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Destroy Boys.

FIDLAR - Blackout Stout

Violet: One of my most consistent memories as a teenager was driving around Sacramento and sitting in random parking lots listening to music. FIDLAR defines those times for me. It was the perfect amount of angst for 16-year-old me, but their raw talent with songwriting keeps them at one of my favourite bands to date.



THE DRUMS - Money

Violet: This song is so near and dear to my heart. It's a sweet romance song I used to fantasize about my crushes to, but it also inspired me to add more riffs to my songs as a guitar player. This was one of the first guitar leads I ever learned.



CRO-MAGS - Hard Times

Violet: I was so pissed off the entire time I was in high school. I always had my headphones in blasting some punk shit, unless I was physically unable to have them in (my teachers often took them away). Hard Times was one of my favourite short bruiser songs for walking through the hallways, fuming about something silly.



SAY ANYTHING - Wow, I Can Get Sexual Too

Alexia: I always thought my brother had a cool and interesting taste in music. He still does. He took me to my first two rock concerts when I was 14 or 15, Reel Big Fish and later Streetlight Manifesto (both fucking great, mind you) (thank you, Pano). I remember him listening to Say Anything, and I somehow started playing this song for my friends Vi and Abby. We would listen to this song in Abby's car, singing so loud, doing the different parts. I laugh about it still. Eventually, the three of us went and saw Say Anything with one of my other favourite bands a the time, Modern Baseball ("Apartment" kills me), at the Regency Ballroom in SF. It was tight. The singer of Say Anything looked at me, and I felt like we had a moment. It was awesome. This song always brings back wonderful memories for me.



NICO - These Days

Alexia: I was pretty sad and felt lonely as a teenager. I'm sure most of us have that experience. I learned this song on guitar, and it remains one of the only covers I know. 'These Days' comforts me. Nico's deep voice assured me of my own unique sound. I related and still relate to this melancholy track. The beautiful bleakness of it. This song reminds me of going through the motions, and not wanting to be where you are. Like being in high school. Jackson Browne wrote the original version, and I'm pretty sure he was sixteen when he wrote it. Being a teenager is fucking hard. It sucks. You don't have control over your life, at least I didn't feel like I did, and you're always being told someone else knows better than you and all this bullshit. I was able to escape what I felt like was a "normal life" through music. I feel like this song reflects the deep confusion and sadness one feels while growing up. I am thankful it exists and was there for me when I needed it.



THE CRAMPS - Goo Goo Muck

Alexia: First Cramps song I ever heard. And I fell in love immediately. I can see myself in my friend's room, with many other pals who were from a much cooler school than I went to. They were so alternative and guided me into punk and just another way of life that wasn't the normie bullshit I saw at my school. I remember hearing this song and loving the sleaziness of it. "I'm a teenage tiger looking for a feast" - ME TOO!! This song reminds me of unlocking a whole new world of local music and art made by my friends. I never looked back.



ARCTIC MONKEYS - From the Ritz to the Rubble

Narsai: I first heard this song when I was in middle school from my brother's hand-me-down iPod, and it was definitely the first song that had sort of a "modern" sound, because basically, everything I was listening to up until then was stuff from the 60s through 90s. The fast spitting vocals was really cool to hear with the aggressive drums and guitar but also an oddly groovy bass. It was such a cool mix of sounds and definitely opened me up to more music like that later on.



THE POLICE - Man in a Suitcase

Narsai: This was the classic "it's Friday after school on a nice day, time to go smoke weed in the park" song for me and my friends for the majority of high school, so it definitely holds those fine memories for me. I love this song for many reasons, one being that it's one of those songs where everything about it is upbeat and happy, but the lyrics are actually kinda dark and sad when you really listen to them, and I'm very drawn to those types of songs for whatever reason. It's also just a classic Police song where they keep it simple 98% of the time, and the other 2% is Stewart Copeland throwing in some fuck shit on the drums.



QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows

Narsai: Another middle school banger I discovered through my brother in, which I'm almost certain was the first song where the drums really grabbed my attention. Even years before I actually picked up drums, I remember being on many school trips in a school bus with the row to myself listening to that song and thinking, "these fuckers will never know how good these drums are". This song also taught me how to pick your places wisely in giving some drum flair to a song without being too over the top.