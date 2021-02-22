Check out Deap Vally's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Hole, David Bowie, Peaches and more

Playlist

Take a wander through the duo's formative years.

Published: 1:45 pm, February 22, 2021



When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Deap Vally.

David Bowie - Space Oddity

Julie: Before I had ever even known what a 'psychedelic' experience was, whenever 'Space Oddity' would come on oldies radio when I was 12 or 13, I would turn off all the lights in my room and lay in my bed with my eyes closed, just going on the adventure of the music. Somehow I knew that that was the way to experience this song - going to the outer space inside my brain.



Smashing Pumpkins - Obscured

Julie: Actually, you can hear a little vibe nod to this song at the very end of 'Look Away'. Obscured is on Gish, which is by far my favourite Smashing Pumpkins record, but also in my general top 10. In the 90s before social media or smartphones or memes, I would listen to this song on repeat for hours on end just letting it resonate in my bones. Beautiful song.



Beatles - Her Majesty

Julie: I used to stalk my ex-boyfriend who dumped me to 'date younger women' (we were 18 so wtf) but anyway, for some reason I thought it would be really edgy and get his attention if I called his answering machine and sang this song on it a cappella. In retrospect, I was being pretty creepy, but also I'm proud of myself about it because he deserved it. This song is short and sweet and bizarre and stupid and awesome. Like life.



Nine Inch Nails - Closer

Julie: The first time I heard this song (when it came out) I was scared. Terrified. So, of course, I had to get way closer to the music that terrified my previously-music-theater-obsessed brain and go way too deep, resulting in a total loyalty to and worship of Trent Reznor which continues to this day. NIN helped me connect to the angst I had been suppressing. I used to burn myself in effigy while listening to 'Downward Spiral'. I was a faux goth. It was the 90s, did I mention that yet? I was a teenager in the 90s. The sweet, nostalgic, innocent 90s.



Fiona Apple - Not About Love

Lindsey: From her album 'Extraordinary Machine'. And of course, I mean the Jon Brion version, which is flawless in every way. I could not believe her label wouldn't put that version out. What a bunch of dummies. 'Not About Love' feels like LIFE. It makes me feel all the feelings in the best possible. It takes me back to such a specific time in my life, when I had moved out of my parents' house and moved to LA, I was living in my first apartment in Silverlake. I was working the graveyard shift as a waitress at Mel's Drive Inn in Hollywood. I would get come home covered in ketchup and mustard, and would try to beat the sun and fall asleep before dawn, which usually didn't happen. This song was the perfect soundtrack to that era.



Elliott Smith - A Distorted Reality is Now a Necessity to be Free

Lindsey: Elliott Smith was the most heavily played artist in my late teenage years. I was very fucking lost and having a very hard time figuring out how to be a functioning human adult. I thought Elliott was my soulmate that I never met. I had spiritual experiences on my bed listening to his songs. His music just always feels like comfort food for the ears and soul. I have been a MASSIVE Beatles fan my entire life, and Elliott is very Beatles influenced, so it makes sense he resonated so much with. 'A Distorted Reality is Now a Necessity to Be Free' is just such a beautiful, melodic, Beatlesque tune that made depressed teenage me feel less alone.



Peaches - Fuck the Pain Away

Lindsey: I was first introduced to Peaches' music in high school by my good friend Nina. Nina was a German exchange student who was a thousand times cooler and hotter than anyone else at our school. I saw her and instantly knew I wanted to be her friend. I'd never heard rap music like Peaches before. Her music really resonated with me because she very clearly a badass bitch and she had HEAVY GUITAR riffs in her music. I just thought she was the dopest most unapologetic woman who made the sexiest music. There was a lot of underage drinking and partying done to this song.



Hole - Violet

Lindsey: I fucking IDOLIZED Courtney. I read her biographies. I copied her fashion. She was just THE coolest. I bought some very intense vintage baby doll dresses that I wore to high school with my bleached yellow hair, and let me tell you, that was not the style during this time. But I adored her and still adore this song so much. It's so raw, powerful, and guttural. That raspy voice is everything. The 90s 4 eva <3.

