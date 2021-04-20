Feature

Chapel: "Lockdown gave me time to be reflective on my life"

Alt-pop duo Chapel are about to drop their brand new EP, 'Room Service'.

Published: 1:37 pm, April 20, 2021

Playful alt-pop duo Chapel - Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) - are back with a new EP, 'Room Service'; a lockdown-inspired romp born from the constraints of being stuck at home.



Hi Carter, how's it going? What are you up to today?

I'm doing good, thanks for asking! Today I'm just writing with a few people then probably going to watch Love Island with Kortney.



Your new EP is fun, have you been working on new music all throughout the pandemic?

Thank you! At the beginning, it was all we could really do, and now a year later, it's still the only thing we do.



Is there an overarching concept to 'Room Service'?

Yes, it's all the songs we wrote while in lockdown. We thought 'Room Service' would be a fitting title.



What's the story behind 'First Love', did something specific inspire you to look back at that topic?

Being in lockdown inspired the song. It gave me time to be reflective on my life. Especially relationships or friendships that didn't work out. The song tells a story about one of those relationships.

