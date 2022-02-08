Check out Cassyette's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Santana, Paramore, P!nk and more

Playlist

Take a wander through Cassyette's formative years.

Published: 10:29 am, February 08, 2022



When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Cassyette.



Santana - Smooth

This was my favourite song as a baby; my dad had a tape of it in his car, and I used to make him play it over and over again. If I ever listen to it reminds me of being in my car seat on a road trip in the summer.



Allanah Myles - Black Velvet

This is one of my all-time favourite songs; I just love it.



Motley Crue - Kickstart My Heart

When I was little, this would always be on in my house. Me and my little sisters would pretend we had a bike and zoom around the room.



Evanescence - My Immortal

This reminds me of when I was in that awkward in-between kid and teenager phase, and I was overly emotional about nothing that warranted that level of reaction. Picture this turned up full blast while hysterically screaming into my pillow. Ah, I'm cringing at myself.



P!nk - Who Knew

This was definitely the most played song in the iPod days.



Paramore - Brick By Boring Brick

Reminds me of getting ready to go out drinking on the fields with my friends.



Deadmau5 - Raise Your Weapon

This reminds me of college and trying drugs for the first time, lol.



Earth, Wind & Fire - September

That was my dad's favourite song and his funeral song. I can't listen to it yet.

