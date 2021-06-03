Cassyette: "I am an activist; something really important to me is my contribution to society"

Feature

Essex newcomer Cassyette melds pop, rock and metal for a fearless new take on alt.



Published: 10:59 am, June 03, 2021

Cassyette has been busy redefining herself. Dripping in 90s goth aesthetic - blonde mullet and all - she's rapidly gaining attention via where else but TikTok. After putting her impressively powerful, gale-force howls on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's super-smash hit 'Drivers License' and Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy', she's here to beat some life into that old dog, rock 'n' roll.

Her music, engrained within the realms of empowerment - or more precisely, using it to kick a few teeth in - is also centred around personal tragedy. After losing her dad at the beginning of last year, the pressure release value holding all that raw emotion in needed turning.

Naturally, Cassyette blew the whole thing clean off. And appearing through the dissipating steam was a cataclysmic merging of rock with her teen years of genre exploration of pop, techno and everything in between.

"I got a lot angrier," she reckons on her move into this raucously alternative-centred world. "Obviously, after something like that happening - and then living through lockdown and being so isolated…a lot of stuff happened in my personal life [too]. The music is a reflection of that. I stopped giving a fuck about everything!" she cackles.

"It didn't just come out of nowhere - I was a bit of a shithead as a kid. I've done a lot of stuff that my mum's had to get me through. Bless her, she's a saint!"

Raised on a diet of classic staples - yer Motley Crüe's, Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols etc. - it's no wonder the roads finally merged to this point. On a deeper level, though, the adoration for her beloved genre is all born from finding rock to be "the most emotive style of music."

"It's the darkest, most aggressive, and emotional," she continues. "I mean, that's my personal opinion, but I think you really feel something with it; even if you hate it, it makes you feel something."

Remembering the feeling washing over her for the first time coming when hearing 'Playing God', from Paramore's third album, 'Brand New Eyes': "I remember seeing Hayley Williams and thinking she's such a bad bitch!" She says, still smiling with awe. "The way that she speaks, and her lyrics are incredible."

"I also loved Katy Perry 'I Kissed A Girl', that was probably the first time I was like, oh my god, I can be okay with my sexuality," Cassyette recalls. "I'd never heard anything other than like Tatu 'All The Things She Said', I'd never heard another woman in pop music speaking about another woman like that. It was a massive moment for me…" Another raucously loud laugh surfaces. "I went to an all-girls Catholic school, so you can imagine!"

Of course, with all that leather-wearing, boot-stomping, and snarl-bearing comes a rebellious attitude, stringently refusing to conform with authority. Which explains why rock and religion have always gone hand in hand. They're ferociously polar, leading to the symbolism being nicked and becoming steely-etched crosses adorning rocker necks the world over.

Similarly, Cassyette's experience at an all-girls Catholic school is something that not only lends itself to her extreme breaking out of the 'light' and into welcoming darkness but also engrains it in the DNA of her debut single proper, 'Dear Goth'.

Recalling a recent chat with a student radio station, where the interviewer happened to pick up on one of the layered meanings that, for Cassyette, is in extremely specific relation to her time under the almighty's watch. "I wrote the song about going through trauma when I was younger," Cassy says. "And growing up within a Catholic church. I purposely wrote that song with a few things in mind so that it would relate to many different people, but the fact that she picked out something so specific was so amazing."

