Caskets: "It's okay to not be okay"

Leeds-based five-piece Caskets have arrived with their debut album, 'Lost Souls'. It's an emotional and passionate eleven-track set that explores the darker side of mental health; from feeling worthless and overwhelmed, to being scared to open up, to losing someone - it's all in here. Guitarist Craig Robinson introduces his band.
Hi Craig, what are you up to today?
Today I'm getting some last-minute things together for our next music video! Which consists of about six hours driving around picking up gear!
Tell us about your band then: who are you all, when and where did you meet? Have you been pals for ages?
The band formed in 2018. Chris [McIntosh, bass] and Benji [Wilson, guitar] being the founding members, followed by Matt [Flood, vocals], James [Lazenby, drums] and then myself! I've been pals with Chris and Benji for years just through the local music scene. I first met Benji back in 2010/2011, I think? Crazy to think we've played shows together in different bands so many times, and now we've joined forces for Caskets!
And you used to Captives, right? What happened there?
It's a long story, to be honest. Another band had the same name, and in the end, it was just easier to change our name - to save time and money!
How have you found being an up-and-coming band in Leeds? There always seems to be loads going on.
Unfortunately, since Covid, that isn't the case, haha! But hopefully, things will start happening again very soon so we can get back out there and play some shows! I'm looking forward to playing a local show now we're a little bigger. We've missed our local venues so much. I'm hoping there will be a big push from the metal community once shows return!
Are there any other local bands you'd recommend?
I'd definitely say to check out This House Is Haunted.
Was your debut album really recorded in a shed? How did that work?
The drums were recorded at Vada Studios. We love that place! Dan Weller [producer] always records drums there, and we can see why! Also, shout out to George, who runs Vada - total legend! But yes, vocals and guitar were done in THE SHED, haha. It's not a shed in the traditional sense. Chris built it at the bottom of his garden as a purpose-built studio for the band!
Are you going to keep using the shed studio going forward?
Absolutely! We write a lot of the demos there, so it's always in use! It's also used as a bunk room in case any of us get too drunk to go home after writing or partying! Usually partying…
Where do you do your best writing? Is there anywhere you find particularly inspiring?
We wrote a lot of the album during the pandemic, so we did a lot of writing at home. It was a difficult process, but we managed to make it work with the help of Zoom and alcohol, haha. Of course, it's always better to write all together in a room so we can bounce ideas off of one another. We feed off each other's energy, so that was a hard thing to replicate and get a feel for through a computer screen!
How did you approach piecing together the album? Did you go into it with a mission statement?
We basically had around 20 demos for the album and had to whittle it down with the help of Dan Weller. Some absolute bangers didn't make it on the album, so that means what's on there must be pure gold! There was one track me and Matt weren't happy about being scrapped... I think it's going to appear on the second album, though, if we get our way!
It seems to ruminate on mental health a lot, are you all okay?
A lot of the lyrics come from personal life experiences. These seem to really resonate with our listeners, I think because they hit home on a personal level. I guess the point is that the lyrics are very relatable, so they can be interpreted in so many different ways. We always want to push the message that it's okay to not be okay. We encourage fans to reach out to us if they're having a bad day, or even if they just want to chat!
Do you find it easier to write about periods of conflict than happier times?
Conflict always bring up a wealth of different emotions. Personally, I find it easier to write whilst in this frame of mind. Like, if I've had a bad day, I'll go and pick up my guitar and churn out something disgustingly heavy.
What's next for you guys? Have you started thinking about album number two yet?
Yes, of course! We're excited for album two already! Hopefully, once the world opens up, we can get back out there ASAP and meet every last one of you! Our first outing is with Normandie in Europe in October! Stoked for it! P
Taken from the September issue of Upset. Caskets' album 'Lost Souls' is out now.
