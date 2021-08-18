Feature

Caskets: "It's okay to not be okay"

Leeds bunch Caskets have had their fair share of hype, and now it’s time to deliver with a debut album.

Published: 10:13 am, August 18, 2021

Leeds-based five-piece Caskets have arrived with their debut album, 'Lost Souls'. It's an emotional and passionate eleven-track set that explores the darker side of mental health; from feeling worthless and overwhelmed, to being scared to open up, to losing someone - it's all in here. Guitarist Craig Robinson introduces his band.



Hi Craig, what are you up to today?

Today I'm getting some last-minute things together for our next music video! Which consists of about six hours driving around picking up gear!



Tell us about your band then: who are you all, when and where did you meet? Have you been pals for ages?

The band formed in 2018. Chris [McIntosh, bass] and Benji [Wilson, guitar] being the founding members, followed by Matt [Flood, vocals], James [Lazenby, drums] and then myself! I've been pals with Chris and Benji for years just through the local music scene. I first met Benji back in 2010/2011, I think? Crazy to think we've played shows together in different bands so many times, and now we've joined forces for Caskets!



And you used to Captives, right? What happened there?

It's a long story, to be honest. Another band had the same name, and in the end, it was just easier to change our name - to save time and money!



How have you found being an up-and-coming band in Leeds? There always seems to be loads going on.

Unfortunately, since Covid, that isn't the case, haha! But hopefully, things will start happening again very soon so we can get back out there and play some shows! I'm looking forward to playing a local show now we're a little bigger. We've missed our local venues so much. I'm hoping there will be a big push from the metal community once shows return!



Are there any other local bands you'd recommend?

I'd definitely say to check out This House Is Haunted.



Was your debut album really recorded in a shed? How did that work?

The drums were recorded at Vada Studios. We love that place! Dan Weller [producer] always records drums there, and we can see why! Also, shout out to George, who runs Vada - total legend! But yes, vocals and guitar were done in THE SHED, haha. It's not a shed in the traditional sense. Chris built it at the bottom of his garden as a purpose-built studio for the band!



Are you going to keep using the shed studio going forward?

Absolutely! We write a lot of the demos there, so it's always in use! It's also used as a bunk room in case any of us get too drunk to go home after writing or partying! Usually partying…

