Can't Swim: "The subject matter isn't, you know, rainbows and pizza"

Feature

Always open to sharing the heavy stuff, Can’t Swim are proving honesty is the best policy with their latest.

Published: 2:30 pm, December 01, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Nia Garza.

This is why 'Change of Plans' is a more intimate version of Can't Swim. When success doesn't fall into consideration, not on any detrimental level at least, it changes up the focus. Not necessarily wanting to "become the best shredder, or the best, you know, crazy R&B singer" for Chris, it's simply honesty is the best policy, and there's no doubt that as Can't Swim progress, that honesty keeps on flowing.

"I love when people enjoy it, of course; I love when a tour does well, if magazines say positive things about our music. But I think it's more a personal goal. Personal enjoyment is the main motivation for why I continue to do it. It doesn't make me a millionaire; it's certainly not making me a rich man!" he chortles. "There has to be something to motivate you to do it for another reason, and I would say that it makes the day go by a lot easier putting my art into the world."

Turning his band into a conduit for his inner workings is akin to how "some people run in the morning, which I probably should start doing, or some people do yoga, or some people buy fancy cars. Whatever gets you through the day." He lightly shrugs, reclining in the seat of his car over Zoom. However, this idea does load on a certain question of healthiness when your band is your by-proxy therapist. Since bands rely on success to exist, shifting that personal weight in that direction could be seen as a dangerous game.

"I've always used Can't Swim as this personal diary," he says. "A couple of topics on this album are way older than a year or two, like growing up in a religious environment that I've always not understood, but I think that's just the nature of the beast for our band. The subject matter isn't, you know, rainbows and pizza. It's usually dealing with some pretty serious stuff that I think people can relate to, and this record is maybe some of the most personal stuff yet."

For their third, it's equally as chunky, but with an extra dash of intimacy. 'Change of Plans' is still the same Can't Swim that, for the last handful of years, have offered themselves up in the name of helping the masses exorcise their demons. Fronting this catharsis is Chris LePorto, who acknowledges this fact with a blasé aplomb.

It's no secret that Can't Swim are a hefty band. Laid like a breadcrumb trail throughout their discography are titles that lead even further into the dark forest. For instance, there's debut outing 'Fail You Again' and its follow up 'This Too Won't Pass', not to mention early EP 'Death Deserves A Name'; hardly PMA fodder.

If you catch Can't Swim live, you'll notice the New Jersey band are having a great time. They're a band who thrive in that raucous live fray. However, those songs they're toting with that lethal dose of reality and introspection are all still present, which does present itself as some kind of overload of conflicting emotions. Is that something Chris has picked up on?

"I don't know. It's a good question; I struggle with that too." He sits ruminating while his dog dozes on the backseat of his car. "Do I have to be like the weird guy, you know, in the cafe with the notebook? This tortured soul persona to make good art? Or do I have to relive these moments of my life that were emotionally intense and then write about them?

"I always say that I do write about a lot of negative stuff but in a positive way like it's just the essence of putting it into art and putting it into something that people are going to enjoy seeing from a negative to a positive. So, yeah, even on tour, right? I'm going out there, singing all these sad songs, but it's a blast. It's hysterical, and it's goofy. I think you've got to be careful because it's every emotion a human could feel probably, at the same."

'Change Of Plans' is also chockfull of potential tracks ripe for the live arena. Unsurprisingly he has a penchant for penning one-liners, especially given the quips Chris fires out during our interview. One such line that echoes the unloading task at hand is '10 Years Too Late''s "If the good die young, I guess my time is up", which it turns out is one of the more personal cuts.

Dealing with the reality of growing old, but from the perspective of being someone in a band, a career that generally doesn't offer the safety of most careers as you age. Mentioning a New Found Glory show he caught a couple of days before our interview, it's not long before the maths comes out.

"They're on their 25th or 27th year of pop-punk; I can't remember the tagline exactly. That guy is 38; I'm like, jeez... that guy started the band when he was 16 years old! That is crazy. When I started doing the math for myself, I was like, 'Jesus, if we even do a 10-year, I'll be 35; if we did a 25-year, I'd be in my fucking 50s! So it's like this notion of I let the insecurities of my youth prevent me from starting this band."

Admitting that he was too nervous to start the band, even though it was something he's always dreamed of. It wasn't until Chris hit his mid-20s that Can't Swim began its journey from laptop project to becoming a fully-fledged beast helping crowds deal with their inner turmoils.

"That line specifically is like yeah, geez, if the good die young, I'm almost up, baby!" He says with a shrugging chuckle. "Like, I'm only 32, I'm not 70! But that is what happens when you let insecurity get the best of you; life will pass you by. So, a negative song, but also a very positive message where it's like if I was talking to a kid at a Can't Swim show that's 17, and he's got his weird haircut, and he's nervous, I'd be like, 'Dude, don't fucking wait!' like, I waited, don't wait."

Though it's certainly wrapped in that sad subject matter, the positive attitude is undeniable. It's cold, hard truth. This reflection certainly brings up the question of, is Chris a believer in things happening for a reason? After all, had he started his project when he was that kid at 17 with a weird haircut, would Can't Swim still be serving the purpose they are today?

"I don't know where I fall on that," he admits, "I do think that I'm happy I became more comfortable with myself before I started this because it would have been a disaster! I would have been; it would have crashed and burned. If I had the confidence I had at 21. Let's say we got the record deal; I would have never been able to do it. Some silver lining there."

Which brings the conversation around to faith. Something that's also touched upon in 'Change of Plans', along with smatterings of religious references, including the razor-sharp, "Even Adam didn't listen as he took a bite" from 'Deliver Us More Evil'. All such influences stem from Chris' said upbringing in a religious environment. Though his processing of it is a little more complex.

"I believe in the whole faith thing. I think some people use that as an excuse," he says. "It's like no, I waited until I was 40 to get off my ass because this is what God wanted, you know? I think it's like, I do regret it, and the regret gave me hunger to do it and do it to the best degree that I can now. I don't think regret is necessarily a bad word; I think you can use it positively. Like, I regret starting later in my life. Now I'm going to do it for longer or whatever, you know, let it motivate you to make it into a positive for sure."

There's still a lingering obsession with it, mentioning that he still watches religious documentaries in the same way people consume David Attenborough wildlife films: "It's just so fascinating to me, it's like a car crash."

"With this faith, and I think a lot of comparisons in life, I think a lot of people use drugs, a lot of people use sex, a lot of people use, you know, being in a band and constantly being on the stage."

No matter how much time passes by, it's all simply relevant to how you conduct yourself. Be it stringent religion or by toting some deep titles in your back catalogue, it's all serving a personal purpose. Even as this magazine goes to print, those leathery pieces of rock furniture The Rolling Stones are still touring well into their 70s. Time waits for no man indeed, but similarly, as Chris says:

"It's the age-old, you're only as old as you think you are. That I do believe. That is a common saying that I'm like, 'Yeah, I can see that'. I'm 32, and there are times that I'm doing my thing up there. I feel 17, you know? Or, my back hurts, and my hair needs a little bit more, sure do I feel 32! You take the good with the bad."

Taken from the December 2021 / January 2022 issue of Upset. Can't Swim's album 'Change of Plans' is out now.