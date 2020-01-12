Camp Cope: "I realised that it's good that we don't fit in"

"Either everything matters or nothing matters, both trains of thought take you to the same spot. If everything matters, let's create something that matters, or if nothing matters, let's just do it; we're all going to die anyway."
Georgia Maq is ruminating on the existential thinking behind the making of Camp Cope's third album. Specifically, how the Melbourne trio have managed to create such a beautiful record amongst the chaos of the last few years. It's unclear whether her train of thought was the former or the latter, but either way, it's taken Camp Cope to the same place. Against all odds, it's a place of calmness, strength and confidence.
Those familiar with Camp Cope's first two albums may be surprised by 'Running with the Hurricane'. The band, also comprising Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah Thompson, emerged from the Melbourne punk scene in 2016, but it was 2018's 'How To Socialise And Make Friends' that put them under the spotlight - particularly searing lead single 'The Opener' which saw Georgia rage against misogyny in the music scene, spitting wonderfully caustic lines such as "Yeah just get a female opener, that'll fill the quota."
"'How To Socialise' did pretty well and was nominated for some stuff, but I listen to it, and I'm just like 'what the fuck?" laughs Georgia in typical self-deprecating fashion. "I don't really like the album; I don't like how it sounds. The songs are there, but they weren't executed in the way that I would have wanted them to be executed. We didn't have a lot of time, I didn't have the language to explain what I wanted, and I didn't really know what I wanted.
"Our first two albums were quite jarring; everything sounded quite hard and aggressive even in the way it was recorded, the way I sang, right down to the guitar tone. That was where I was at in my life back then; now I just want to make something nice."
'Running with the Hurricane' is still unmistakeably Camp Cope, just without the sharp edges. Influenced more by country and pop than lo-fi guitar rock, scrappiness is replaced by moments of sweeping clarity and tenderness. It's the sound of a band that are very much coming into their own: refined and relaxed, but also not afraid to be vulnerable and wear their heart on their sleeves.
Describing the sound as the band's natural evolution, Georgia is warm, witty, and open when discussing what led her to 'Running with the Hurricane' and where she's at in her life right now. "I think before, I was really trying to be someone that I wasn't stylistically. I'd basically listen to a lot of bands, and I'd go to shows without actually enjoying it; I just did it because I thought, well, this is the scene I'm in, and I need to integrate with it.
"Really, all I listen to is pop music and country music. Music that's played in a big stadium; that's the kind of music that I really love. I think I stopped ignoring that, and just thought 'fuck it', I'm going to embrace the fact that Taylor Swift is my favourite songwriter. My whole life, I've felt like I've never fit in, and that's sort of true with Camp Cope as well - we don't really fit into a specific scene as a band - but once I embraced that, I realised that it's good that we don't fit in, so I decided to take that and amplify it even more with the new album."
Georgia's self-acceptance has undoubtedly influenced the self-assured sound of 'Running with the Hurricane'. During the pandemic, like most of us, she found herself with time on her hands, especially in Melbourne, which was under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. So, she taught herself how to record, how to engineer, how to produce, and how to write harmonies and backing vocals: all skills that she brought to the new Camp Cope album when they were finally able to record in 2021.
"I think it was a conscious decision that I knew I wanted this album to be different. I knew I wanted to play acoustic guitar and piano on it; I knew how I wanted to sing and what harmonies I wanted. I feel like if we recorded it before the pandemic, it wouldn't be very good!"
Speaking of harmonies, the most immediately apparent difference on 'Running with the Hurricane' is Georgia's flawless vocal delivery, which is absolutely breath-taking. Of course, it was always obvious that she could sing, but this is next level: there are no barbed shouted lyrics here, just a stunning voice that can convey fragility and heartbreak or strength and triumph all within the space of one song.
"I had a bunch of vocal surgeries and had to rehabilitate," explains Georgia. "I'd had singing lessons with proper teachers over the years that didn't have much impact, until I found this girl on TikTok from Scotland, and she fucking changed my life, honestly! I've literally only had like three lessons over Zoom with her, but it changed everything."
It's easy to forget that our favourite artists have a life and jobs outside of their musical endeavours, but part of Georgia's professional life has also had a huge impact on her work with Camp Cope. Working as a nurse during the pandemic, she found she needed to have self-belief in order to call the shots and to be authoritative, qualities she was able to transfer to her songwriting.
"It's the best decision I've ever made; I love my job, I love what I do. I find so much meaning in it, and that's what I need; I need to feel like I'm doing something meaningful," she muses. "Being a nurse gives me a lot of confidence: I know how to do things, and I've led teams of people - I worked in vaccination, so I've set up vaccination hubs where people used to come to me with every single question or conflict. I found I was actually really good at being a leader, and I realised that I actually know what I'm doing! I felt a lot of the same feelings about the band when it came to making decisions about how I wanted the music to sound. This album is very important to me because I put so much work into it."
Despite the sense of peace and positivity that radiates throughout the new record, Georgia's wry, self-effacing sense of humour finds her quick to play down this confidence. "As a person, I'm a massive downer," she protests, before summing up the theme of the album as "being pathetic."
"Being pathetic, but also being okay with being pathetic. Being okay with being alone, but also wanting love... but also being constantly heartbroken. Each album encapsulates my life. Thematically, this album has some really cohesive themes but also some really incohesive themes. Songs about heartbreak, songs about love being good, songs about being okay with being me, but also being sad about being okay with it, but then being happy with being okay with it! Then just more love songs, more being alone songs... It's just a big chaotic mess, I think!"
Despite Georgia's summation, 'Running with the Hurricane' certainly doesn't sound chaotic. It sounds more grounded than anything Camp Cope have done before: they've been caught in the hurricane and have made it through the other side. By her own admission, Georgia is still figuring things out, but that's okay too.
"The whole music industry and the game of it all, album cycles and all that shit - none of that is important to me. I don't have to put out music, I don't have to record it, but I have to write songs. That's just something that I do with my life, that I've always done and that I will always do.
So, it doesn't matter if the world is ending, fuck it, I'm still going to keep doing it anyway. It's like I'm part of the string quartet on the Titanic, but I'm also a nurse during a pandemic, so I guess I'm also like one of the crew on the Titanic. I'm helping people get into lifeboats while also playing the violin for them."
Taken from the April issue of Upset. Camp Cope's album 'Running with the Hurricane' is out 25th March.
