Feature

Camp Cope: "I realised that it's good that we don't fit in"

At a point where the world fell apart, Melbourne’s Camp Cope have made an album that brings them into focus like never before.

Published: 11:28 am, March 25, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert.

"Either everything matters or nothing matters, both trains of thought take you to the same spot. If everything matters, let's create something that matters, or if nothing matters, let's just do it; we're all going to die anyway." Georgia Maq is ruminating on the existential thinking behind the making of Camp Cope's third album. Specifically, how the Melbourne trio have managed to create such a beautiful record amongst the chaos of the last few years. It's unclear whether her train of thought was the former or the latter, but either way, it's taken Camp Cope to the same place. Against all odds, it's a place of calmness, strength and confidence. Those familiar with Camp Cope's first two albums may be surprised by 'Running with the Hurricane'. The band, also comprising Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah Thompson, emerged from the Melbourne punk scene in 2016, but it was 2018's 'How To Socialise And Make Friends' that put them under the spotlight - particularly searing lead single 'The Opener' which saw Georgia rage against misogyny in the music scene, spitting wonderfully caustic lines such as "Yeah just get a female opener, that'll fill the quota." "'How To Socialise' did pretty well and was nominated for some stuff, but I listen to it, and I'm just like 'what the fuck?" laughs Georgia in typical self-deprecating fashion. "I don't really like the album; I don't like how it sounds. The songs are there, but they weren't executed in the way that I would have wanted them to be executed. We didn't have a lot of time, I didn't have the language to explain what I wanted, and I didn't really know what I wanted. "Our first two albums were quite jarring; everything sounded quite hard and aggressive even in the way it was recorded, the way I sang, right down to the guitar tone. That was where I was at in my life back then; now I just want to make something nice." 'Running with the Hurricane' is still unmistakeably Camp Cope, just without the sharp edges. Influenced more by country and pop than lo-fi guitar rock, scrappiness is replaced by moments of sweeping clarity and tenderness. It's the sound of a band that are very much coming into their own: refined and relaxed, but also not afraid to be vulnerable and wear their heart on their sleeves. Describing the sound as the band's natural evolution, Georgia is warm, witty, and open when discussing what led her to 'Running with the Hurricane' and where she's at in her life right now. "I think before, I was really trying to be someone that I wasn't stylistically. I'd basically listen to a lot of bands, and I'd go to shows without actually enjoying it; I just did it because I thought, well, this is the scene I'm in, and I need to integrate with it. "Really, all I listen to is pop music and country music. Music that's played in a big stadium; that's the kind of music that I really love. I think I stopped ignoring that, and just thought 'fuck it', I'm going to embrace the fact that Taylor Swift is my favourite songwriter. My whole life, I've felt like I've never fit in, and that's sort of true with Camp Cope as well - we don't really fit into a specific scene as a band - but once I embraced that, I realised that it's good that we don't fit in, so I decided to take that and amplify it even more with the new album."



