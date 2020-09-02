Bully: "I was able to find my confidence"

Feature

Alicia Bognanno and co. are flexing their musical muscles with new album 'SUGAREGG'. "It was time for a fresh start," she says.

Published: 12:47 pm, September 02, 2020 Words: Tyler Damara Kelly.

"I'm not ashamed, and I don't regret it," bellows Alicia Bognanno towards the end of 'SUGAREGG'. It's been a tumultuous five years in the world of Bully and the album as a whole is an unabashed declaration of self-awareness and self-reckoning.

Where their debut album 'Feels Like' saw Alicia outwardly walking through the self-deprecation, guilt and anxieties of dealing with her own existence – ("I'm trying to hide from my mind" – 'Trying'), its follow up, 'Losing', was more outwardly observant and discordant, almost revelling in the mundanities of life ("Cut my hair; I feel the same. Masturbate; I feel the same" – 'Feel the Same'). The fact that Alicia thinks the lyric: "dissociation with every tradition" is the best summation of 'SUGAREGG' seems completely fitting for its anarchist assault on the senses.

While the album is as true to form as any Bully album has ever been, its circumstances couldn't be more different to the ways that Alicia has created music previously – normally taking the reins of all elements of production, and with Clayton Parker and Reece Lazarus by her side. "I figured it was kind of time for a fresh start and things just got a little bit stale," she says. "When you tour together for five years, you kind of hit a point where everybody's a little bit older, and it's either what you want to do, or it's not what you want to do, and it's kind of a vicious cycle to try and get out of."

With Reece deciding to go off to grad school, and Alicia naturally parting ways with Clayton, it made complete sense to continue Bully on her own, solely relying on other musicians for touring purposes. Adding that she had written everything on her own anyway, it was an easy, "fucking awesome" decision to make. "[The fewer people] you have over your shoulder who you're paranoid are gonna think something you're doing is stupid, is just gonna enable you to be more creative and feel less insecure about what you're doing. You're like, cool – I'm gonna do whatever the fuck I want."

By allowing John Congleton and Graham Walsh to step in and aid in the elements of mixing and production, it meant that Alicia was able to focus more on fully developing the songs. "I honestly feel like I was sacrificing a little bit of my engineering [skills] and a little bit of the music/creative side because I was trying to balance both," she begins. "I just didn't want to do it anymore. I wanted help, and I didn't want to have to deal with everybody feeling like since I mixed it, not only do they have to pick apart the music, but they also feel like they can critique the mix."

As such, 'SUGAREGG' is seamless from start to finish with Alicia's acerbic wit and tongue-in-cheek lyricism at play, as well as more of a polished musicality that resides within a soundscape that is as relentless and chaotic as you'd ever expect from a Bully album. As a methodical player who self-confessedly has no experience in theory or any classical knowledge on her chosen instruments, Alicia thrives on studying different chords, "making shit up" and going off of what she thinks sounds cool. She notes that it's funny when Bully fans – who she thinks of as her friends who she's had conversations "more meaningful than any other conversations I've ever had in my life" – ask for chords, because "half the chords on the Bully's records, I don't even think are real chords."

"When I'm tired of writing on guitar, and I feel like I've exhausted things and I need a break, then I pick up a bass, and I try writing with that because it's really different to me," Alicia says on writing in a way that gives you a sense of discovering something more interesting, as opposed to being really analytical and picking things apart. It's more of creating a happy accident that might potentially turns into one of the greatest songs you've ever written.

With vocals that feel incredibly raw, almost shaky and strained as she denudes her anxieties and struggles with mental health; 'Let You' is one of the aforementioned songs that Alicia wrote on bass, as well as 'Hours and Hours' and 'Where to Start' – each one a darker insight into her exploration of treatment for Bipolar II disorder. Conflicts of the mind is something that has been addressed throughout Bully's songs and 'Let You' specifically looks at how it can be difficult to connect to someone when you're in the darkest caverns of yourself.

