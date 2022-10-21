Feature

Boston Manor: "We've always been the black sheep - too emo for the pop-punk kids, too pop-punk for the emo kids"

Consistently picking apart the essence of their own musical DNA, Boston Manor refuse to play by anyone's rules but their own.

Published: 2:38 pm, October 21, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

Emerging back in 2016 with their energised debut 'Be Nothing', this was to be Boston Manor's first and last foray into more standard fare punk. 2018's follow-up, 'Welcome To The Neighbourhood', gave birth to the idea the Blackpool five-piece wanted to be more than another band in the same scene. It built a world that encapsulated a version of their hometown in a noir, watch-your-back landscape. Then, 2020's 'Glue' took this even further, expanding upon the soundscapes through glitchy processed sounds. And now, 'Datura' is Boston Manor rejecting expectation. "That's probably why it's taken until album four to do something on this scale, because I think it's only at this point that we've felt confident enough to trust in ourselves," opens vocalist Henry Cox. "Even when you're making your third record, you're not exactly tenured at that point. I don't feel tenured now! It's still kind of figuring it out, and the whole process of making an album is such a specific and long thing it takes practice to get it right." Indeed, with no two Boston Manor albums sounding alike, they've created an organic fanbase, one which falls in with them and respects whatever choices they may make (even if they can be a bit vocal sometimes. Henry mentions reading Reddit threads: "I thought it was really interesting to see people's different takes"). "Once we made the first record, we kind of knew that. I mean, in my eyes, that's just as much an emo record as a pop-punk record, but it was definitely formed by that Petri dish of early-00s alternative music that we all grew up on – and I love it. I'm quite flattered actually that it's held in such high regard by that diehard pop-punk community, which we have pulled away from, and some people have come with us, and some people still cherish that record, but the rest of it isn't for them." Pinpointing the turning point of their direction as 'Welcome To The Neighbourhood', while looking to just where Boston Manor wanted to progress, they realised "it feels different, and it feels like our own [sound] that no one else has." A bold move that they happily pulled off, Henry and co. – Mike Cunniff (guitar), Ash Wilson (guitar), Dan Cunniff (bass), Jordan Pugh (drums) – are thankful they get the opportunity to test different waters without severe backlash from their fans, that is "providing that the songs are good," Henry reckons. Drawing an invisible Venn diagram in the air, his calculations lead him to believe that it's the middle section – sat between their punk roots and their inquisitive nature – that they reside, often wandering into the outer sections because, well, they can. For 'Datura', Boston Manor found a dichotomy between the natural and the industrial. Inspired, of course, by their hometown. "It's got a lot of nature to it," Henry explains. "But it's also crumbling and industrial, and a bit fucked up." Relying upon the atmospheric as much as it does a crunching chorus, it is, by a large margin, the most experimental Boston Manor release to date, and unapologetically so. Having the confidence to, say, include a predominantly instrumental track when there are only seven total, stems from Boston Manor creating their own musical and visual language. "Which is crazy to say," Henry beams. "We do have some element of a blueprint when it comes to making albums and writing songs." He continues, "And anyone that knows us at all is probably sick with us bashing on about our hometown because it's all we fucking talk about, but it is in a lot of senses a muse of ours." "It is part of our visual language and our musical language as well. So where we still write all our music, it's where we practice, so it's got a very big place in our hearts, and it's very much at the centre of our kind of creative vision." The fictionalised version they first constructed with 'Welcome To The Neighbourhood' becomes larger than life with 'Datura'. Through various field recordings – of hustle and bustle, and of nature, all straight from the source – Boston Manor are doing all they can to make their Blackpool tangible to the ears. Although, Henry is quick to add, "by no means is it a sequel to 'Welcome To The Neighbourhood', but it definitely feels like it's part of the same canon."



