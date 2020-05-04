Feature

Boston Manor: "All these issues boil down to ignorance, and this isn't changing"

Boston Manor are firm favourites ‘round our way. Their second album ‘Welcome to the Neighbourhood’ was a huge step up for the group and one of 2018’s stand-outs - it even saw them grace the cover of this very magazine. And their third record, ‘GLUE’? Well, we wouldn’t have expected anything less.



Published: 10:36 am, May 04, 2020 Words: Alex Bradley. Photos: Edd Taylor.

When the New Year came, there was even more optimism than usual. New decade. New Year. New me. But on top of that was an underlying feeling of, well it can't get any worse, can it?!? Well, it can, and it has. Taking stock of our lives with all its politics, class wars, the growing generational chasm, climate change, mental health decline, racism, terrorism, viral pandemics and Brexit are Boston Manor. Their new album is all about those topics which divide some and unite others, but ultimately issues we are all stuck with. Fittingly, it's titled 'GLUE'. "I see this as a time and place record; a 2020 record," singer Henry Cox explains. "It all circles back and even the stuff that is personal is endemic of the bigger world and what we are talking about every day on every social media platform." The result is an unforgiving social commentary filled with rage, confusion and also apathy set to their heaviest music to date. Henry describes the album's sound as "post-genre" as it flicks from the driven, Nine Inch Nails inspired, lead single 'Everything Is Ordinary' to the lo-fi and distorted 'High On A Ledge', and the upbeat bop of 'Brand New Kids' without falter. The "glue" which holds the album together as it changes musically is the head-on and candid approach Boston Manor are taking in the album. "It took a bit of courage on my part because sometimes I have a bit of trouble saying things how they are in lyrics. You can walk a fine line with it being a little bit corny and you tend to lose a bit of the poetry and magic out of it sometimes." "I think the message is the message, and it deserves to be spoken bluntly because, quite frankly, the subject matter is something that is not going to wait around, so we have to say it how it is now. You listen to some of the greatest lyrics of all time, like Otis Redding or Jonny Cash, and it's plain-spoken and about the delivery. "'Everything Is Ordinary' is what I would consider to be cool visual imagery, but the plain-speaking of the song had people like 'Oh that's just generic shit'. I was like, if you really listen to it then the message may be very simple, but I'm trying to play around with lyrics but be plain speaking at the same time." Inspired by Matthew Healy and The 1975's way of being "plain spoken and poetic" and wrapping a serious message inside a well-crafted tune, Henry tackles head-on the Christchurch terrorist attack in 'Playing God', toxic masculinity and suicide in 'On A High Ledge' (with its haunting backing vocals of "Man up, man") and the post-Brexit divide between generations in '1's & 0's'. But, there is also room for that frustration to spill over which Boston Manor have always been prepared to do. Throwing back to older numbers like 'Broken Glass' and 'Funeral Party', album closer 'Monolith' is unwavering in its chorus line of, "Hey you / fuck you too / I do what I want when I want to." "Did I overstep the line there?" he asks but quickly justifies. "I feel like when we are angry, we don't tend to be that eloquent. You're very monosyllabic and quite clear, so the message is quite simple." And that's it. He is angry, just like a lot of people right now. "I'm at a point where it's gone past being a joke now. We are at a point where all these issues boil down to one named problem, which is ignorance. And this isn't changing. "I feel like I've had this same reoccurring moment which happens two-three times where something abysmal happens that is insensitive and thoughtless and every intelligent person on the planet - even every non-intelligent person on the planet - know it's a stupid idea. It's like we are walking off a cliff and we know we are walking off a cliff, but we've agreed to walk off a cliff so... let's walk off a cliff. "It's been happening since 2016, and it's not fun anymore. I'm like, when is this over and why are we ignoring that this is a bad idea? But we go along with it anyway. I'm so tired of having that conversation." That viewpoint isn't radically different but, rather than merely point out the problems, the singer wants to encourage the conversation on how we solve the issues too. "I think people need to start doing things themselves and thinking, 'How can I better this? How can I get out there and make my voice heard?' At the same time, it's also our responsibility to listen to other people and not immediately dismiss everyone else's opinion because it's not "my opinion". "It's a time to shout very loud but also to listen very clearly as well, and I think we have been doing one and not the other and that's the problem."



As well as tackling some of the biggest challenges facing humanity, Henry also held up a mirror to his own life and mental wellbeing in 'Glue'. It's a chance to ground the album in more personal issues and connect how they can be amplified into universal problems. "I'm not particularly special or interesting," he starts, modestly. "There are a lot more interesting things to talk about than myself, and I find it a bit easier to talk about that stuff more than me. So then 'Terrible Love' is actually a really hard song to write. "I was looking after my parents' cottage for a few days while they were away. It's super remote, and I was in a really low point in that time in my life, and I made a big list of all the things I really hate about myself and took a line each and put it into a song. It was really a cathartic, self-deprecating, bit of therapy actually." He continues: "I've never been amazing at sharing my feelings, and I think a lot of young men who were raised in the period of time that we were, that's a whole problem for them. We need to be more open, but it's hard when you're more vulnerable and putting yourself out there. "I don't know the person who is listening to the record, but I'm letting them know me, and that's kinda scary to then have people come up to you at shows know your life story and things that have happened to you. It's good, it's important to do that, and allows them to know they're not alone in their problems, but you have to be the first one in that social construct. You have to be the first one to take the step. I don't know; it kinda creeps me out sometimes." The scope on this record is huge, and Henry is well aware that it doesn't get bigger without becoming "transient and vapid", but with 'GLUE' being released at the start of a new decade, thematically, it was the perfect opportunity to take a snapshot of life in 2020; regardless of how bleak a picture that might be. Matching their ambition to bottle that wide lens perspective into 13 tracks and one album is how Henry - along with Ash Wilson, Mike Cunniffe, Dan Cunniffe and Jordan Pugh - were equally committed to pushing the limits of Boston Manor musically. Reuniting with Mike Sapone at The Barber Shop Studios in New Jersey, like with their previous effort 'Welcome To The Neighbourhood', they set their aspirations with this album even higher. "We spent a lot of time making crazy fucking noises," he declares. The album continues to experiment with more synths balancing out the guitars (and array of pedals), but this is unmistakably Boston Manor's heaviest album to date. Fueled by playing a lot of shows low down on the bill on metal tours and festivals in the last couple of years, the band were assured that laying heavy foundations for 'Glue' was the way forward. "All our fans love to dance around and have a good time, and we feel very comfortable in that scenario and its always been very much part of our formula, and I don't want to lose that," he reasons. "We are always going to write energetic songs because it's more fun. We wrote the heavy shit first and went from there. It was really fun to do some of the really riffy stuff; it's my favourite thing sometimes." From the outside, 'GLUE' is full of very bold statements. Its message is deafening, and the music is unashamedly confrontational too. But it wasn't always this way. The leap Boston Manor took from their debut 'Be Nothing' to 'Welcome To The Neighbourhood' was massive (and in Henry's words "the biggest jump they will ever make"). The dread-filled pop-rock stylings of their second album subsequently opened them up to a wider audience, and the tours that followed took them from Blackpool to all around the world. The additional festival here, the extra support tour there, resulted in the band finding themselves away from home for months on end "living the dream". But "the dream", in reality, left Boston Manor in a rut and the prospect of doing it all again wasn't something that sounded too appealing. "We kind of toured too much, to be honest. I wouldn't take anything back, not for the world, but we got back to point at the end of the cycle where we were just proper burnt out and not really enjoying it. There were moments where I should have been absolutely on top of the world and I was just sort of bummed out and exhausted at times. "It's a shame really because had those tours been at the start of the cycle then I would have enjoyed them much more." The lethargy from touring and that the new songs "just wasn't happening" got the band questioning whether they had they could give a new album 100% and whether mentally they had the stamina to go again. Eventually, four or five very different songs started to come together but making it fit into an album was the next challenge the band faced. At that point they knew the project was going to be "diverse", but they headed to the studio where 'GLUE' started to form. "We would usually go into the studio have the whole record almost 95% done in pre-production. But we took in so many fucking songs, and some of them were only half-finished, and we would pull it all apart and put it back together again, and it really started to take shape then. Truth be told, two weeks before we went into the studio, I was kind of shitting my pants, 'Have we made a mistake? Are these songs, right? I think they're great, but are other people going to like them?'." In the studio, the approach was to just make music without limits; and that also meant not completing work out how it would translate live. With the album's release now not far away and live dates to follow shortly afterwards, Henry laughs as he admits he has "mixed feelings" about whether that was the right approach in hindsight. "Sometimes I am like, why the fuck did I record that like that? The biggest problem we have that is that, if I had my way, we'd have three synths players and an extra guitarist just to make it sound enormous. But obviously, we are limited in that, so I think there is going to be a lot more of putting a guitar down and picking up a synth. The songs lend themselves, surprisingly, to a live setting and I think it will work really well."



