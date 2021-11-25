Boston Manor: "I felt like I no longer could identify with my fellow man"

Feature

Back with a new EP, Boston Manor are working off some frustration in the best possible way.

Published: 10:29 am, November 25, 2021

At the start of the pandemic, there were a few instances where it felt as though everyone was pulling together, arranging shopping drop-offs (lovely) or livestreamed workout classes (no, thank you). But, as with any very stressful situation, it didn't take long for the cracks to start showing.

"I saw a lot of appalling behaviour over the last 18 months, and it made me feel quite depressed," Boston Manor vocalist Henry Cox reflects. "As soon as people are placed under difficult circumstances, they should come together, not start lashing out and taking everything for themselves."

It was from this frustrated spot that the Blackpool favourites' new EP was born. 'Desperate Times Desperate Pleasures' showcases what's perhaps some of their best work yet; a heavier, beefier iteration of the band, but one that still retains all their previous charm and rawness.

"It was a really great opportunity to exorcise all of the frustration and pent up emotion of the previous year and really process those thoughts and feelings," Henry continues. "It felt so refreshing doing an EP, with no expectations placed on us. We really just fell back in love with being in a band."



Hello Henry! How are you doing, what are you up to today?

Hi there! Today I'm in the studio! I've just ordered an extra spicy Phõ, and I'm about to lay down some vocals.



It's an exciting time for you guys, with a new label deal and a new EP - how have you found the past few months? Have they been busy?

Yeah, they've been super busy, actually. After Reading & Leeds and Slam Dunk, we went into a bunch of writing sessions. We've spent the last two weeks working in the studio on some new music as well as rehearsing for our upcoming US tour. It's been really fun; it feels great to be back at it.



When did you start work on the EP, was it all penned during the pandemic?

So we tried to write all last year; it was the first time we'd had an extended period off the road in about four years. But I think with the uncertainty combined with just not seeing each other, we really struggled to write anything. I think everyone was struggling mentally, and nothing was really coming out, which probably made it worse. In January this year, though, we just suddenly sprang to life and started writing loads of songs. We first went into the studio in April this year to record the EP, then after a month or so at home. Then the Download Pilot event, we decided that the EP was missing something, so we wrote 'Carbon Mono' one afternoon and then went straight back into the studio to record it.

