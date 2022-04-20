Bob Vylan: "We're able to have a little more fun with this album"

Feature

A real force for positive change, London duo Bob Vylan are one of the most vital names in UK punk right now. As they release their new album, they’re both doing good and having fun.

Published: 10:22 am, April 20, 2022 Words: Jack Press. Photos: Derek Bremner.

Artists have always used their platform to digest the state of the world in three-minute doses - but while the post-punk brigade are currently practising their soundbites, grime-punk provocateurs Bob Vylan are digging deeper, using their lived experiences to help and educate others. It's what their new album 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life' is all about.

"There are deeper issues in this album that I don't think I've heard explored since Ice Cube or Dead Prez or Public Enemy," explains vocalist Bobby Vylan, feeling fired up from taking a stand against Sadiq Khan and the recent tube strikes.

"They write songs about healthy eating, gentrification, the effects that Hollywood has on working-class populations, or the effect of prescription medicine on a population. All these things are deeper than sticking my first in the air and saying 'power to the people' - anybody could say that; it's just buzzwords."

Buzzwords might help bands fill Brixton Academy, but they don't bring about change in a house of flies. "It's important for us because we are a band with a message, and we don't water that message down whether we're presenting at an awards show, or whether it's in a fucking interview, or it's on the record. It doesn't matter where we're at; we carry that message."

Albums let them tell their tales, and they build a base for their platforms to stand on. But their messages and missions aim to move mountains rather than sell tickets and invade the charts. Whether they're calling out politicians or standing against problematic bands on festival bills, they're well acquainted with the risks they're taking.

"We'll continue to do this in all these spaces because nobody is at risk except for us. When we stand out against a band on a festival, and we say if they're there, we'll make it uncomfortable for them, the festival could turn around and say, 'they're the bigger band, Bob Vylan can just get the fuck off our bill'. We constantly put our necks out speaking up against things, and we never compromise on that. And that's what this album continues to do; it puts space between us and all of this other noise."

'The Price Of Life' picks up where 2020's 'We Live Here' left off. Driven by the duo's experiences of racism, that record felt like an awakening and 'The Price Of Life' doubles down on this, exploring everything from weaponising health to waging war on the working class. It's an album they couldn't have made a couple of years ago, yet it's the one they've been working towards. Just like Public Enemy couldn't have made 'Fear Of A Black Planet' without first making 'It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back', Bob Vylan needed 'We Live Here' to fully realise 'The Price Of Life'.

"I think it's more empowering. There was a lot of stuff that I was working out personally on 'We Live Here'. There was a lot of frustration and anger from across my lifetime that I was getting out in a very incendiary way," reflects Bobby, who takes his time to carefully curate his answers, like a philosopher pondering his next thesis.

"'We Live Here' was our way of establishing the issues. People have been talking about them for years, but it allowed us to establish ourselves as a band. The personal experiences that we put into 'We Live Here' have helped people get to know who we are, where we come from, why our worldview is what it is, how it is what it is, and why we are the way we are. And then this album lets us show a fuller, rounded view of our personality. We're able to have a little more fun with it because we don't have to be so serious with everything."

'The Price Of Life' peels back the curtain on Britain to show the country's true colours. Whether waging war on former leaders like Churchill and Thatcher, deconstructing the upper class's ideologies, or exploring socio-economic problems, they leave no stone unturned. They've worked up an interconnected multiverse, too. Like a conceptual social commentary, a single line in one song leads to the next one building an entire track around it. Take 'Health Is Wealth', which connects every concept the album captures in two and a half minutes and wraps it up with satirical wit.

"It's not this thing of politicians are fucking duh duh, and we should not be racist to each other and all that shit; it's like, stay healthy, because this is one way the ruling class kills working-class people and keeps them at a disadvantage. If you are unhealthy, you have no time whatsoever to worry about anything else; you can't have a revolution with an unhealthy population."

