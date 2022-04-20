Bob Vylan: "We're able to have a little more fun with this album"

Artists have always used their platform to digest the state of the world in three-minute doses - but while the post-punk brigade are currently practising their soundbites, grime-punk provocateurs Bob Vylan are digging deeper, using their lived experiences to help and educate others. It's what their new album 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life' is all about.
"There are deeper issues in this album that I don't think I've heard explored since Ice Cube or Dead Prez or Public Enemy," explains vocalist Bobby Vylan, feeling fired up from taking a stand against Sadiq Khan and the recent tube strikes.
"They write songs about healthy eating, gentrification, the effects that Hollywood has on working-class populations, or the effect of prescription medicine on a population. All these things are deeper than sticking my first in the air and saying 'power to the people' - anybody could say that; it's just buzzwords."
Buzzwords might help bands fill Brixton Academy, but they don't bring about change in a house of flies. "It's important for us because we are a band with a message, and we don't water that message down whether we're presenting at an awards show, or whether it's in a fucking interview, or it's on the record. It doesn't matter where we're at; we carry that message."
Albums let them tell their tales, and they build a base for their platforms to stand on. But their messages and missions aim to move mountains rather than sell tickets and invade the charts. Whether they're calling out politicians or standing against problematic bands on festival bills, they're well acquainted with the risks they're taking.
"We'll continue to do this in all these spaces because nobody is at risk except for us. When we stand out against a band on a festival, and we say if they're there, we'll make it uncomfortable for them, the festival could turn around and say, 'they're the bigger band, Bob Vylan can just get the fuck off our bill'. We constantly put our necks out speaking up against things, and we never compromise on that. And that's what this album continues to do; it puts space between us and all of this other noise."
'The Price Of Life' picks up where 2020's 'We Live Here' left off. Driven by the duo's experiences of racism, that record felt like an awakening and 'The Price Of Life' doubles down on this, exploring everything from weaponising health to waging war on the working class. It's an album they couldn't have made a couple of years ago, yet it's the one they've been working towards. Just like Public Enemy couldn't have made 'Fear Of A Black Planet' without first making 'It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back', Bob Vylan needed 'We Live Here' to fully realise 'The Price Of Life'.
"I think it's more empowering. There was a lot of stuff that I was working out personally on 'We Live Here'. There was a lot of frustration and anger from across my lifetime that I was getting out in a very incendiary way," reflects Bobby, who takes his time to carefully curate his answers, like a philosopher pondering his next thesis.
"'We Live Here' was our way of establishing the issues. People have been talking about them for years, but it allowed us to establish ourselves as a band. The personal experiences that we put into 'We Live Here' have helped people get to know who we are, where we come from, why our worldview is what it is, how it is what it is, and why we are the way we are. And then this album lets us show a fuller, rounded view of our personality. We're able to have a little more fun with it because we don't have to be so serious with everything."
'The Price Of Life' peels back the curtain on Britain to show the country's true colours. Whether waging war on former leaders like Churchill and Thatcher, deconstructing the upper class's ideologies, or exploring socio-economic problems, they leave no stone unturned. They've worked up an interconnected multiverse, too. Like a conceptual social commentary, a single line in one song leads to the next one building an entire track around it. Take 'Health Is Wealth', which connects every concept the album captures in two and a half minutes and wraps it up with satirical wit.
"It's not this thing of politicians are fucking duh duh, and we should not be racist to each other and all that shit; it's like, stay healthy, because this is one way the ruling class kills working-class people and keeps them at a disadvantage. If you are unhealthy, you have no time whatsoever to worry about anything else; you can't have a revolution with an unhealthy population."
This idea is used throughout the album as a springboard to explore everything and anything that Bob Vylan feel needs addressing, and it's helped to enhance their own understanding of the world.
"There are things I talk about with people that I meet that I didn't grow up with. They come from completely different areas and lifestyles, and I talk to them about some things, and they're like 'what the fuck' and you realise the way that I lived, and some of the experiences I had, they're not normal.
"They seem normal because everyone around me was going through them, but for the wider population, they're not things people go through. It could be something so simple like 'oh, you didn't sleep in your jumper and joggers or whatever', and they're like, 'no, we just kept the heating on'. I'm like, 'what the fuck, you could afford to keep your heating on?"
"It's not expected that everybody will have had those same experiences," explains drummer Bobbie Vylan, who quietly observes the conversation from the comfort of his sofa, chipping in as and when, "but it gives people who haven't a window into what it is, so it is education. It's a good thing if you've never experienced it and you come and listen to our music, and now you understand. We invite that because if anything, that's what we need more of because it gets us all on the same page, it gets us all to see from different perspectives."
"It's super fucking interesting," adds Bobby, "and I say that as somebody that likes listening to music that doesn't necessarily speak to my life experiences. I listen to some shit that does, and it resonates with me, but I listen to other things where I have no idea about this life, but it's interesting because that's their take on the world, and surely that's one of the main things with creating art, you're offering your take."
Whatever your world opinion, Bob Vylan know there's a long way to go, but it won't stop them - they'll keep fighting, one song at a time.
"We don't kid ourselves; it's crazy for us to expect things to all be done. Especially over the last few years where people have got ahead of themselves, they think everything's changed because we put the black square up and had a march, so everything's fine now," asserts Bobbie. "But this is generational; if it's been that long and things aren't fixed, the last two years aren't going to fix anything. We're under no illusion of how big a job it is to resolve a lot of these issues.
"It's an annoyance that we still have to do it, but it's something that has to be done. It's a burden we have to bear because, as a collective, we need to make sure we keep moving forward and don't become complacent and feel like the job is done because it's not even close. We don't want to have to, but if it needs to be done, we'll be there to do it.
Taken from the May issue of Upset. Bob Vylan's album 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life' is out 22nd April.
