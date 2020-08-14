Bob Vylan: "We've been trying to tell you that shit's fucked up for a long time"

Feature

The pair discuss their vital new EP, 'We Live Here'.

Published: 11:27 am, August 14, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Raf Chlapinski.

This year has been a whirlwind for change - from the outbreak of a global pandemic, to vital protests pushing for positive change in racial inequality - and one of the bands leading the charge are punk duo Bob Vylan. The pair's new EP, 'We Live Here' sees them deftly confront racism, police brutality and injustice head-on across a rapid-fire eight tracks.

"We've been trying to tell you that shit's fucked up for a long time but nobody wanted to hear," frontman and producer Bobby Vylan states. "[Now] everyone's looking for something new, and apparently this is the new thing to report on and talk about, you know? So it does feel very…" He pauses. "I'll be honest man, it feels pretty shitty."

Having been a band since 2017, who they are or how they sound hasn't changed one iota, so the recent sudden thrust of attention feels like a double-edged sword. Even over the phone today, Bobby's juggling sorting out re-pressing their snapped-up debut project ("It's long enough to be an album, I'm just not necessarily man enough to get the balls to call it an album") amidst a whole hoard of other things. They're "fiercely independent", he explains.

"It feels pretty shitty to talk about these things… let me rephrase that." He collects himself. "It feels shitty to have people that we brought this music to, and they didn't care, suddenly caring. It feels very shitty.

"There are definitely some blogs and magazines that we found ourselves on in the last couple of weeks that we could not get on for the life of us just a month ago or two ago, you know before George Floyd was killed. It also feels very disingenuous, the attention, some of it, to a certain degree, which is quite disheartening, but it's to be expected."

Double-edge aside, Bobby isn't wasting his new-found spotlight, be it previously declined interviews, press or national radio play.

"They didn't want to play it, but then they played it a couple of days ago - that feels shitty, but it doesn't feel shitty for me," he considers. "I feel shitty for them, because now… now I know who you are. Now I know that you've exposed yourself as just seizing the opportunity to align yourself with it because God forbid somebody calls you a racist for not speaking about it or doing something."

The mix of bubbling anger in his voice is quelled by the reality he's always lived in. "I mean, look, I can equate that experience to this thing that happened in my life," he continues. "When [someone] just wouldn't rent me that house or I didn't get the job, and I feel like it was because you know I went in there with locks or my afro out or whatever it is."

All of these current societal moments can so easily be seen as advantageous to the "brands posting up black squares but not actually saying anything," but that's not Bob Vylan.

