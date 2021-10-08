blanket: "The album's about the way we all obsess over each other's lives"

Feature

Blackpool-based quartet Blanket take on modern living with their ferocious second album.

Published: 11:18 am, October 08, 2021 Words: Jack Press. Photos: Jodie Guest.

Welcome to the era of the endless scroll. A world where our cities are museums, our streets exhibitions. Our lives are glass boxes, always on display. If it sounds like a nightmare, it's more like reality.

Imprisoned in our homes by a pandemic and pained by the political undercurrent, our reliance on social media accelerated. You'd likely be lying to yourself if you said your average screen time didn't increase as your mental health struggled more.

A band all too familiar with this era are Blackpool's Blanket. Appalled as much as they are inspired by social media, their second album 'Modern Escapism' is an exploration of voyeurism in the modern age set to a backdrop of lulling shoegaze and apocalyptic post-metal.

"A lot of the lyrics are from a perspective of someone looking through a window into someone else's life," explains guitarist and vocalist Bobby Pook, sheltering from grey Britain's bad weather in his home, adding: "It's about those little hits of dopamine when other people like your social media posts."

It's a sentiment the band all share, and they're aware they're part of the problem, as bassist Matthew Sheldon asserts: "It's an odd world, and we're all guilty of taking part in it." It's a catch-22, as Bobby adds, "the weirdest thing about it all is we're a band in 2021, so we're always posting on social media."

'Modern Escapism' is an album all about social media. The complexities it creates, the mentalities it erodes. It's an album born out of a time where a pandemic put a world behind self-imposed bars. An album, it seems, inspired by the way we tore down barriers of communication by enhancing our reliance on a single platform.

"Everyone in the world suddenly had some sort of social media channel that they were putting out to people so they could talk to them because they couldn't actually socialise anymore," explains Matthew, in awe as much as in uproar at the situation. "It became this thing of creating some sort of false image of whatever you were doing to then project onto others and then watch everybody else's, and that became a form of socialising all of a sudden."

Finding comfort in the binge-watching habits we've all been guilty of over the last eighteen months, they found their fascination with social media growing stronger through a series of films and documentaries. The Truman Show. Requiem For A Dream. Voyeur.

It's the latter that forms the very foundation of 'Modern Escapism' as an album. The documentary tells the tale of an American motel owner who documents his guests most private moments from the motel attic. It sent the band into a frenzy of ideas.

"We had this discussion about how everyone is looking at other people's lives a lot and not concentrating on their own happiness and mental health," admits Bobby.

This air of sadness and this spark of discussion came from a single WhatsApp group chat that ultimately gave way to the title of 'Modern Escapism' and what it truly means to them. As Matthew explains: "It's talking about modern voyeurism and modern escapism, and what that is. It's about social media and the way we all obsess over each other's lives, wanting instant validation and instant gratification."

