Black Peaks: "It's been such a weird couple of years"

Feature

A live album from a period where there's been no live shows? Black Peaks, explain please...

Published: 4:06 pm, May 26, 2021

By the time this issue of Upset goes to print, Black Peaks' livestream event, Live At The Brighton Centre has already taken place, and no doubt been rapturously received. It's also been released via digital platforms, though fans desperate for the vinyl release will have to hold tight until autumn. "Why cover old news?" you may be shouting. Well, because this cinematic performance will be an important staple in the Brighton band's history, and because it has once again cemented the fact that Black Peaks are one of the most vital alternative acts in the UK right now.

Even before the pandemic hit, Black Peaks had suffered unforeseeable setbacks, with vocalist Will Gardner suffering a life-threatening illness, thus Live At The Brighton Centre marked 16 months since the band had last played together. In fact, even their last notable show in August 2019 at ArcTanGent festival didn't feature Will, with Jamie Lenman stepping up to the plate to perform vocal duties.

"It's been such a weird couple of years," muses guitarist Joe Gosney. "Obviously, before the pandemic, we weren't able to play shows for some time. As musicians, so much of the pay-off of actually writing music and spending all the time on putting the whole package together is getting out and playing to people, so having this livestream event has been a good point of focus to throw all of our creative energy into."

Admittedly, the 'lockdown livestream' concept has come a long way since the pandemic first shut everything down. Those poor-quality bedroom acoustic sessions have been usurped by live sets with way more impressive production values, albeit played to empty venues.

"At first, we were very much in the camp of 'we don't want to do this, they suck!'" laughs Joe. "We thought we would just wait until live gigs come back and then get out and play a real show. But then we started watching a few of the shows with better production that were really good, notably Nick Cave, Biffy Clyro and Architects, and the longer all of this went on, we realised that if we could do something that had the production value we're happy with, it was kind of a no-brainer. I suppose at first, it almost came from a selfish place; we just wanted to get on a stage and do our thing for a little bit."

Despite being filmed in the depths of winter 2020, the band kept the performance top secret until its release four months later in April, though this was down to the full creative control Black Peaks had over the production more than anything else. "We're so picky about everything, we probably could have kept on going with the details; we just wanted everything to be right with how our music was represented visually. It reached the point where if we'd have kept going, normal live gigs would have been happening again!"

When it came down to visual representation, the venue itself, the iconic Brighton Centre, became a part of the show that was just as important as anything else, with cutaways of the empty venue punctuating the space between each song. This sense of empty space even translates through the audio alone, with emphasised transitions between each track creating an eerie pause for thought.

"We looked at a few different options when we were searching around for a venue - we even looked at the pier at one point. It was pretty tacky in a cool way, but it just wasn't the right vibe for what we wanted. We've all grown up watching shows in The Brighton Centre amongst other venues, but that's the biggest one, and we wanted everything for this live show to be as grandiose as it could be, so naturally, it felt like the right place to do it.

"We really wanted the empty space to be a part of it, and we wanted to try and embrace the weirdness of the situation rather than it be this awkward thing where we're in this 5000-capacity venue playing to ten people. We wanted it to be a timestamp of this moment as we wouldn't have done something like this otherwise."

