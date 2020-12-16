Feature

Best of 2020: Stand Atlantic

Bonnie Fraser's band had a great year all things considered, with their 5* new album 'Pink Elephant'.

Published: 10:00 am, December 16, 2020 Words: Ali Shutler.

Ahead of Stand Atlantic releasing their bold, brilliant second album 'Pink Elephant', vocalist Bonnie Fraser's expectations couldn't be lower. "I'm super negative, and it's my downfall," she says, Zooming from home. "I thought no one was going to care ‘cos no one was buzzing about going to a live show. What is the fucking point of releasing it?" From the moment they released their debut EP of demos in 2013, Stand Atlantic have been on the road. "When we're touring, it's easy to get caught up in the idea that the live show is the only thing that matters," Bonnie tells us. With a crowd of people singing their words back at them, as well as new countries and bigger venues giving the band a tangible sense of growth, it's no surprise the band have spent the last few years chasing that excitement. But with a pandemic putting all that on hold, Bonnie has been reminded that there's "more to music than just playing shows, you dickhead." You can't really regret releasing an album in the middle of a pandemic, according to Bonnie. "I'd regret not doing it way more." Not only did it stop the band getting bored of the tracks before they'd even been released, but fans "seemed to appreciate the fact we were releasing stuff during COVID. It was nice to know that we were brightening their days in some kind of way." Even if the band had to sit and read the comments rather than playing the songs live. "Now though, we're onto the next thing." What that next thing is, is anyone's guess. Bonnie refuses to give anything away, letting her Zoom background of a legless lizard (which is different to a snake, apparently) answer the question in a scaly silence. "We've been writing quite a bit. Usually, we're forced into putting writing in our schedule, so if we hadn't done any writing, it would be real embarrassing. We've been able to play around a lot which is cool. Whether or not we release those tracks is a different matter." After 'Pink Elephant' challenged every expectation around the band, their future is wide open. "I don't know if it's just because we're pussies, but we don't want to do something completely different next. We don't want to go too overboard." Debut album 'Skinny Dipping' was an emotional pop-punk record that dealt with heartache, confusion and depression with a biting honesty. "It was easy to lump us into a certain scene," Bonnie says, and all too often, they'd get comparisons to Tonight Alive and Paramore. "Literally, you just have to have tits and be in a band, and you'll get compared to them. It's so dumb." They wanted to break out of the world of pop-punk because, "it just doesn't really represent the music that we listen to." "Pop-punk can definitely be seen as a 40-year-old man reminiscing about his past, but it is a cool genre for the bands that do it right. We all grew up listening to it, and we still dabble in it every now. We just wanted to make sure we could branch out and not be seen as a one-trick pony."

"I hate being predictable" Bonnie Fraser