Best of 2020: Poppy

Published: 10:00 am, December 04, 2020 Words: Aleksandra Brzezicka. Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

"There are still a lot of things that I disagree with, and there probably will be for the rest of my life. At this current moment, what needs to be burned down? There are more corporations that can probably suffer, and we can do without them, and we can still live happy lives." Just in case it can't be done, and the end really is nigh, the apocalypse, according to Poppy, doesn't sound that bad either. It's rather comforting. "I want it to be very warm and lots of fire and hopefully it will be quick," she shares.

For Poppy, it's not a matter of popularity but a personal vendetta against everyone in the music industry, and beyond, who'd done her wrong. In the video to 'I Disagree' she literally sets on fire an all-white male board of executives. Revenge might've tasted sweet, but the world has not stopped from going bad. Had her anger really shaken system then? "I don't know. One can hope, but I think there's a lot more burning down and arson that needs to happen before we start rebuilding the world," she speaks like a true revolutionary, aware of the rotten reality we live in. Poppy blowed-up her bubble a while ago and is ready to scream her mind once again.

Poppy's joining the dark side was long-awaited by fans as last album's closing track 'X' and EP 'Choke', a final release on Mad Decent, foreshadowed her revamped Britney-falls-for-Manson kind of persona. "I suppose when thinking about the reaction, there was nothing too negative about their [fans'] response. But, you know, sometimes you feel like you need to do what you need to do. Even if they would've reacted poorly to it, I would've still done it anyway."

Now that 'I Disagree'-era's Poppy is almost one-year-old, it's time to evaluate the progress and prepare for an update. "I feel that with the release of the album, it's been a lot more growth than just people that like my music and put up with me, and that's exciting. You can only hope that your music, as an artist, reaches more and more people every time you're releasing an album. I feel like I did that with 'I Disagree'."

"My album came out at the beginning of the year so, it seemed to be an album that one can say predicted the future," Poppy shares as if the world was subjected to her grander-than-life plan. As the parts of the puzzles were coming together, one by one. Perhaps they are. It's Poppy, after all. An heiress of a creepy-met-kawaii viral YouTube past. A bubblegum pop cyborg-princess from the internet. Though she would rather stay on the surface than explain and dig in her heritage, the Poppy spectacle has always been a complex one, in a true Bowiesque fashion. "It's an artist's job to continue to reinvent themself with every release and every album," she reasons.

Before 2020 took its toll, highlighting the darkest spots in mindsets of modern societies and their governments, there was someone stockpiling anger - all to let it out in a fire-fuelled metal-pop hybrid. Welcome to the evolved Poppy. The rebel, the revenger and the mastermind behind one of the fiercest albums of the year, 'I Disagree'. There's no rest for the wicked, and if you're gonna play games with the oppressor, play destroy.

As a specialist in burning things down and taking fate in one's own hands, she went on espionage to hell and back - all to tell a story of regaining freedom and identity as a hero in her new graphic novel. "'Poppy's Inferno' is the second book in the series of my graphic novels because last year I released 'Genesis One', which was also a graphic novel."

"'Poppy's Inferno' is thematically similar to 'I Disagree' album. Poppy burns things down in the book as well. She has her sidekick named Pi, the cat," she elaborates, and talks about the soundtrack for it: "'Music To Scream To' is a companion album that goes along with 'Poppy's Inferno' and it's an experimental noise album." It's the first one to be written, composed and produced by Poppy only. There's even an abstract art piece of Pi on the cover. And yes, he's her real-life pet cat.

Despite the quite drastic change of aesthetics over only two years, Poppy has never really lived just on bubblegum and sugar pop. Her siblings made sure she'd get music education in all flavours, not missing out on heavier stuff. "I was exposed to it early on. I had more of a dance-pop upbringing to some degree. I was a trained dancer for a couple of years when I was younger, so I've listened to a lot of music that was like that as well. So, I was exposed to both types," she explains and shares some of her assemble of eclectic influences: Nine Inch Nails, Björk, PJ Harvey, Britney Spears and Madonna.

Not limiting herself to any musical style, Poppy laughs at the idea of boxing her into something as simplistic as genres. She has evolved past that. The jokes are on music journalists. "I don't think my music is nu-metal," she says and elaborates: "It's easier for people to put a label on something than trying to understand it off the bat and they're not okay with being uncomfortable and not knowing what something is. It's a human thing to try to identify what something is immediately because people are frustrated when they can't understand it fully."

She feeds her unstoppable hunger for the new by trying to create something non-understandable, a personification of something beyond imagination and beyond all that was created so far. It sets her apart from the masses and allows constant reinvention. That's why she struggles to find the same devotion in her contemporaries' sound.

"Everything currently on the alternative charts, and I mean everything, is not alternative music. Not really alternative to anything. Not rebelling against anything. And it's really boring. You need to look for alternative music in the underground, which is there and is very present. I think that what is being called alternative on the billboards is not alternative by any stretch of the imagination. So, you know, if I can make music that is labelled as another term that is not billboard-alternative, that'd be cool. But then again, I don't agree with many labels that get thrown onto things. I don't think we don't even need to use genres. I'm ok without it."

The novelty that national charts lack, Poppy found in the experimental Japanese scene and artists like Cornelius or OOIOO. "There's a band that I'm a big fan of called Midori, also from Japan, and it's like Japanese hard-core and jazz," she says proudly of her recent discovery.

Discovery could be a keyword when trying to grasp the essence of who Poppy is, will be, or was yesterday before she shed her skin today again. No matter if it's the robotic-girl starring in ASMR-like videos, pop idol or dark diva, there's always another layer to her. Another limit to exceed. "Any boundary I wouldn't cross? No, I can't really think of any. I try to maintain an open mind. Life's too short to stick to one thing. You gotta do everything that interests you. My biggest fear is having regret when I'm older that I didn't do get to do xyz thing that I've always wanted to do," she gives a lesson of Poppy philosophy.

Even during quarantine, she kept on trying new things: learned how to ride a motorcycle, wrote some music ("we'll see what happens and if it comes out") with Ghostmane, American rapper and Poppy's fiancé, and worked on a few top-secret projects. One particularly with her fans in mind as the Poppy.church website for the most devoted ones has been closed down. "We actually are working on launching a new Poppy fan experience. That's exciting. It's basically for my fans to gather and for me to talk to them and plan different events and have exclusive merch items and some activities."

Devotees, be patient, your goddess's descent is upon. Though the wait might be long and you won't know what's coming. When asked about her future incarnations, she stays mysterious: "You have to wait and see". In the meantime, take some consolation in Poppy's words: "I love you, and I can't wait until it's legal to perform music again." Us too.

