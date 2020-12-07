Best of 2020: Loathe

Feature

Loathe have had a good year, releasing one of the albums of 2020.

Published: 11:33 am, December 07, 2020 Words: Tyler Damara Kelly.

The 'difficult second album' is something that weighs heavy on many artists heads, instilling an element of pressure into the fold, and often becoming the definitive artefact that signifies whether or not they are able to 'make it'. From the perspective of Kadeem France - lead vocalist of Liverpool metalcore band Loathe - the creation of 'I Let It In and It Took Everything' was more of an exercise in taking risks and pouring out every part of yourself into a project while not succumbing to outside influences.

If anything, the act of shutting themselves away to endure a creative process that took 451 days from start to finish, meant that Loathe were able to produce a truly vital, yet somewhat unexpected magnum opus. Reaching out from the apocalyptic density of their debut album 'The Cold Sun' into a soundscape that amorphously touches on their personal lives; 'I Let It In and It Took Everything' is an exploration into both the deepest corners of Loathe's collective mind, as well as the outer boundaries of metal as a genre.

Kadeem notes that while the diversity on the album is fuelled by having driven themselves to the brink of going crazy, the act of tapping into a more expansive side to themselves almost came at a higher cost - not necessarily in terms of doubting the music, but simply wondering if people were ready to hear such a difference in their sound. "There was a time when we were writing songs like 'Two-Way Mirror', 'Sad Cartoon' and 'Is It Really You?' and we were thinking about everyone in the scene turning their back on us," he says earnestly, questioning if they could ever be seen as anything other than a heavy band.

"The response that we had just reconfirmed everything that we believe in, and has opened so many more doors for us as a band because now we don't have anything to be afraid of in terms of being creative," he continues. "It can be the downfall of so many bands. You get trapped in the idea of what other people's ideas are of your band. I didn't really want that to happen to us because we were running off 'The Cold Sun' for so long."

Where their debut sonically focused on visceral aggression and monolithic riffage akin to the likes of Slipknot and Meshuggah, its follow-up took on seismic shift where the band leant more into the breadth of post-metal and shoegaze, in a similar vein as Deftones and Jesu, all the while putting more of a focus on their cinematic influences.

"We've always written albums as if it's a movie. Each song is a scene - each scene needs to go into the other as smoothly as possible, and it all needs to feel like one consistent thing. Eric [Bickerstaffe, guitarist and backing vocalist] and Feisal [El-Khazragi, bassist] just get everything down to a tee when it comes to that. The flow of an album is so important because it needs to feel like a journey," Kadeem explains.

It's easy to see how Loathe takes inspiration from Silent Hill and Twin Peaks – especially focusing on the multiplicity of worlds that exist with the mind of David Lynch – since their own music has the ability to encapsulate a moment as well as evoking a feeling in the listener and providing a means of escapism if necessary. Despite feeling in the recording process that maybe people were not ready for the multitudes contained on the album, Kadeem is confident in their decision to stick to their guns and feels as though they were able to create "an album that a lot of Loathe fans needed in these times."