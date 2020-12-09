Best of 2020: Enter Shikari

Feature

Rou Reynolds reflects on one of the albums of the year, 'Nothing is True & Everything is Possible'.

Published: 10:37 am, December 09, 2020 Words: Alex Bradley.

'Nothing is True & Everything is Possible' was the album Enter Shikari put "more time, effort and tears" into according to Rou Reynolds so, naturally, they've felt in limbo, unable to gauge the reception to their work thanks to being unable to play live, since its release in April.

The band was always taking the summer off to plan how they'd realise the album live, and rehearsals started up again a few months ago, but without "that reality" of performing live, as Rou describes, it doesn't feel like they've released the album yet.

Instead, Rou - who also produced 'Nothing is True' - has been writing a book on the themes of the album in a similar vein to the band's 'Dear Future Historians' work, and it is due for release next year. He also penned an open letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak about supporting the UK music industry and started up a mindfulness podcast too.

Looking back on the year, Rou talks us through the impact 2020 has had on the band, and the narrative of 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'.

Having written this album last year, are you surprised how self-fulfilling a lot of the album has become?

I've never really had an interest in being a Doomsday prophet or something, but I think the underlying systemic pressures and structures are now so clearly pointing humanity in a direction, that it is quite easy to make at least some subtle predictions about what's gonna happen. But, because it's one of those things we've been talking about, as well as many sane people, until there are actual structural changes, things are just gonna get worse and worse.

So, I think part of me just isn't surprised anymore that we can write a piece of music that may, on the surface, have a lot of poetic license and be fictionalised or slightly hyperbolic and then it turns out a year later, no, it was none of those things, it was actually just a description of life at the moment. That's happened a few times, and I think on this album, it's taken it up to a whole new level.

'Nothing is True...' also holds tightly onto optimism too, and that's important not to forget, but how has your optimism been tested this year?

There's a massive part of the book which is all about this, how to balance hope and optimism and pessimism and realism and what's the most healthy way of thinking. For me, it just seems to fluctuate. We're all so influenced by our environment; if you're scrolling through my Twitter timeline, with the people I follow, pessimism will bludgeon you around the head. But at the same time, if you concentrate more on the positive aspects of technology and the news stories that are generally interesting, our scientific ingenuity is still spellbinding, it's still incredible, and there's much to be optimistic about.