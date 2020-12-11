Best of 2020: All Time Low

Feature

Alex Gaskarth reflects on one helluva year.

Published: 3:40 pm, December 11, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Back in March, when All Time Low graced the cover of Upset to coincide with the release of their sixth album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', they couldn't have guessed how different theirs, and everybody else's, year was going to go.

Now, hundreds of hours on webcams, meet and greets, a charting album later All Time Low have indeed made the best of a bad situation. With their beaming smiles keeping not only the same positive enlightenment as their melodious and uplifting music, but also giving their fans a way through these darkened days.

'Wake Up, Sunshine' was already a beacon to a fresh chapter of All Time Low. It's an album that amalgamates the pop-punkers past and future, but while this freshly turned page was ready to take the world on, having to adapt to the new circumstances means that "there's still a lot of anticipation tied to it", according to frontman Alex Gaskarth.

"What's so exciting about this record for us is that we're eight months removed from putting the record out or whatever, and because we haven't gotten to play any of these [songs] in front of an audience, there's still this veil that hasn't been able to be lifted yet.

"It's just an interesting place to be because usually, you put a record out, and then right now we'd be deep into touring on it, and it would lose that sort of lustre, and the shine of it feeling like new probably wouldn't be there so much anymore, but it's kind of holding true."

There are two factors at play in keeping the good ship All Time Low sailing through these choppy seas - one of which is their work ethic. "For us, it's like why not try to navigate the space, why not try to provide some kind of relief and entertainment joy?"

Adapting to the new way of working, for Alex, came more easily than he anticipated thanks to the project he began with Mark Hoppus back in 2019. "What's interesting is everything I learned doing my project Simple Creatures with Mark has informed how we've gone about doing All Time Low this year.

"Simple Creatures was designed to be agile, and go with the flow, and whatever works, works, and if it doesn't work, we'll pivot and move on and do something else. The way that we launched that project has played a big part in informing how we've gone about making some decisions for All Time Low, which is serendipitous in a lot of ways."

The second facet of All Time Low's dealing with 2020 has been their fans. As with most, All Time Low have been getting their teeth stuck into the live streaming world, from various acoustic performances to a current set of full-band live shows dubbed the Basement Noise sessions. An integral part of this setup is the ability to meet the band, since All Time Low build that interaction with fans at shows, and have done throughout their career.

"You know at first I thought I was gonna hate it," Alex starts on the virtual meet and greets. "I thought it was gonna feel really unnatural and strange because we so enjoy meeting our fans face to face and being able to see and connect directly with the people who are listening to our music. But, the more we've done it, the more we've embraced it and realise that this is a really cool way to connect with people from all over the world.

"It's the same with the performances too. At first, I was really thrown by it, and I would get nervous and feel really strange performing that way, but as with all things, the more you do it, it just kind of becomes your normal."

