Here's everything you need to know about Best Ex's new EP, 'Good At Feeling Bad'

Mariel tells us about her new record.

Published: 9:00 pm, May 27, 2020

With her new EP ‘Good At Feeling Bad’, Best Ex looks to balance the yin and yang of her life from the past two years - from the ups, to the downs, to the, well, downs again. Mariel Loveland tells us more.



We recorded most of the EP in a kitchen

I recorded most of 'Good At Feeling Bad' in Andy Tongren's kitchen, which was the opposite of what I was used to. With Candy Hearts, we had that traditional Hollywood experience where we flew out to LA and locked ourselves in a big studio for gruelling 12 to 15 hour days. It was amazing, but with Andy, it was amazing in a different way, like hanging out with an old friend. We'd get together every month or so and trade voice memos. I felt a lot more creative because I didn't have that added pressure of staring out of a vocal booth watching (but not hearing) everyone on the other side (my least favourite part of legit studios).



'Good At Feeling Bad' started on a bus

When I wrote 'Good At Feeling Bad,' I was splitting my time between the US and UK. That day, I was riding my usual bus route, just absolutely ecstatic to pass some little lambs on the way into Canterbury. I thought, "I want to always remember that it's possible to feel this happy," so I sang a quick line into my iPhone. When I got back to Jersey, we built the whole song around that three-second voice memo and recorded it the same day.



I wrote 'Lemons' in the Penn Station bathroom

After years of somehow avoiding it, I finally caved and used the bathroom in Penn Station. I was kind of drunk, feeling a little sorry for myself (Penn Station does that) and trying to catch the last train home. You know when you've been drinking, and your pee is absolutely endless? This was that. So I sat there singing to myself and the line 'the tile on the floor reminds me of my freshman dorm …' just hit me like a brick.



Excuse my middle finger

'Feed The Sharks' was probably the hardest song to write because it's about my personal experience with abuse. When it came out in the press, it was distorted, and I was bombarded with negative messages for months. In fact, I still get them. It felt like no one believed me except my sweet friend who sent me a carton of Ben & Jerry's because she didn't know how to make it better (which I ate sobbing on the floor, afraid to leave my apartment). I wrote this song because I wanted to have the strength to say, "Say what you want. I know who I am." Eventually, after singing it enough times, I found that. I just hope it can do the same for someone else.



Can you whistle?

I can't whistle, but we did sample a whistle (like the kind a gym coach uses) in 'Lemons' and added a ton of effects in an attempt to recreate a sound from Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'.



Taken from the June issue of Upset. Best Ex's new EP 'Good At Feeling Bad' is out now.