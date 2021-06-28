Beartooth: "There's really no hope or positivity on this record; it's very dark and morbid"

Feature

Bit low? Thoroughly had enough of life’s downs and downs? Beartooth know how you feel.

Published: 10:22 am, June 28, 2021 Words: Jack Press. Photos: Johann Ramos.

While the thought of now-fast-approaching warm festival beer and some bands puts us in our happy place, it's not so easy to erase the scars of a year and a half that's put us through our paces both physically and mentally. With their tours cancelled and house arrest all but a worldwide sentence, our beloved bands became humans in our eyes once more. For Beartooth's Caleb Shomo, he found himself battling back from a brink he's been at on more than one occasion, which collided with the creation of their fourth album, 'Below'.

"Either I'm feeling really positive and creative and working hard, or I'm just sitting on the couch for a month and nothing matters. It's been a grind to get going," admits Caleb, the exhaustion evident in his every word.

'Below' is an album born out of the pandemic. Written, recorded and produced entirely by Caleb himself at home in his basement, it's a product of a year's worth of isolation; an experience that has been both a blessing in disguise as much as it's been a curse out in the open.

"Going through the process honestly was really difficult. I missed co-writing and I missed having other people around, and it was really tough to find inspiration and be excited about something," he explains, honest as ever about his own experiences. "Once I got further into it, I realised in a way it was almost a blessing in disguise purely for the sake of writing the album. Obviously, in another sense, this lockdown and pandemic has been fucking terrible. But purely for me as a writer, it forced me into a place where I had to trust myself again and really rely on my instincts to make an album."

Armed with nothing but a home studio and the war inside his head, Caleb has crafted the next chapter of Beartooth as their heaviest, albeit their most accessible, too. Blending bludgeoning breakdowns with stadium-sized choruses, 'Below' isn't a million miles away from the blueprint they began with on 2014's 'Disgusting'.

"For me, it's turned into a more familiar Beartooth record, but a record that's never been heard before from us. It gives me the same excitement that I had when I wrote the first album; that pure creative explosion with no limits," he says, his exhausted expression masking the pride his words speak. "There was nobody else involved, there were no other minds or brains or people trying to push me to write more radio-friendly songs, or to write this or that, or try this or that. It was just, do whatever you want, which was exactly how that first album went. I just wanted to make this fun."

Despite their best efforts, 'Below' is anything but predictable. It's an album overspilling with absolute bangers, placing metalcore on a collision course with the anthemic choruses of modern-day pop-punk a la A Day To Remember and the angsty riff attacks of hardcore punk. With the music written mostly on tour months before the pandemic - "the music I think is a lot more hopeful and written with a live show in mind" - the themes of 'Below' are a world apart, diving into the depths of Caleb's mental state as the pandemic took place, becoming a journal of a plague year more than an album.

"There's really no hope or positivity on this record; it's very dark and morbid," deadpans Caleb, amused at any shock or surprise fans may find at 'Below''s dark underbelly. With his heart on his sleeve, he's bared his scars for all to see, so fans can feel a little less alone in all the chaos. "I hope they realise that I'm trying to talk about the things that I felt, and that I assume tonnes of other people felt during this pandemic and lockdown, that they don't really wanna talk about. The really dark sides of our minds that were exposed because of all this isolation.

"Hopefully, it's more of a way for people to understand you weren't alone and you're not crazy because you were thinking all of this outrageously dark stuff. It was just a very unique and unfortunate time, and hopefully, people can feel it that way."

