Bad//Dreems: "Australia has a heap of great bands"

Feature

Guitarist Alex Cameron has a chat about their native Australia, and the band's new album.

Published: 1:58 pm, February 12, 2020

Adelaide boys Bad//Dreems hitched a ride over to the UK with The Chats at the end of last year, for a tour that showcased both some of the best in Aussie rock, and the band’s ode to the end of the world, ‘Doomsday Ballet’. Guitarist Alex Cameron tells us more. How was your tour with The Chats? Was it a messy one? It was a great tour. The Chats have a big following over here and are great blokes. Crocodylus, who were opening were rad also. It was messy at times, yes. How did that team-up happen, were you mates beforehand? Yeah, we've played together at quite a few festivals and such in Australia. Australian bands seem to be having a bit of a moment over here, how does it feel from your end? The UK seems to have a great enthusiasm for guitar music. The crowds we have played to before The Chats have been absolutely mental and really embraced the music. Which has been interesting to us as it has an idiosyncratic Australian flavour. Australia has a heap of great bands that don't necessarily get the exposure over here, so it's good that it's getting some attention. There are some great guitar bands coming through over here too, like Fontaines, Idles and Shame. In what ways do you feel Australian music and bands are distinct from elsewhere? I think given our isolation we are pretty free from any of the prevailing trends overseas and things can gestate for produce something original.

The bleak US and UK political landscapes have been feeding into music a lot lately, are you guys experiencing a similar thing?

Yeah, I think it's hard not to be affected by such fraught times. Historically they usually lead to some of the most inventive and powerful music. Australia has many of the same problems - the rise of nationalism, climate change denial, as well as our shameful treatment of Aboriginal people.



What themes do you explore on your new album, 'Doomsday Ballet'?

The end days, the coming apocalypse, formal though disorder, psychosis, paranoia, regret, nostalgia, chaos, infinity.



In what ways is it a step up from your previous record?

I think we managed to achieve a clearer expression of the sound we aim for. Tighter arranges, with more taut instrumentation and all the fat trimmed.



Has it afforded you more opportunities to travel and such? Does it feel as though you're able to reach more people with this one?

Yes, it has, it's our first record released around the world so we will be doing a lot more touring in the UK and Europe.



Are there any up-and-coming Aussie bands you find particularly exciting at the moment?

Plenty. To name a few: 100, Pist Idiots, Mini Skirt, Ethanol Blend.

Taken from the February issue of Upset, out now.