As December Falls: "It may be an unapologetic rock album, but some of the themes made me feel pretty vulnerable"

As they arrive at their second album, Nottingham powerhouse As December Falls are the epitome of doing it yourself.

Published: 10:15 am, August 10, 2021

A lot goes into making a band work - it’s not just writing some songs, recording some songs and then hey presto, job done. What about tour routes? Artwork? Syncs? Who’s going to get t-shirts printed, or sort out licensing contracts? What about doing stuff abroad? It’s a lot to take on, but Nottingham band As December Falls make it look easy, with already a number of sold out shows and a successful debut full-length under their belts. Next up is their second album, ‘Happier’ - Bethany Curtis tells us more.



Hello Bethany! How are you doing? What are you up to today?

Hey! I'm all good! Just heard that the Covid lockdown easing has been postponed by four weeks, so we've got some band stuff to try and move around!



You're about to release your second album, 'Happier' - when did you begin work on it, and what was your starting point?

Wow, a long time ago, this album has been in the making for around two years now, so super excited to finally be getting it out there! The record actually started with the latest single, Nothing On You. We wrote that one really early on, so we decided to jump straight into the studio with John Mitchell to get it down. That was the first week of Jan last year.



It's a really fun one, are you feeling happier at the moment? Did the record help exorcise any demons?

For sure, it may be an unapologetic rock album, but some of the themes made me feel pretty vulnerable letting others see a different side to me. A big difference to singing about bars and being broke like on the first album!



How did the process differ from putting together your debut?

So this album felt like it was put together in reverse. The drums are the backbone of any ADF track, and we actually recorded those last for the album, so that was pretty strange! Also, doing pre-production via zoom was both hilarious and stressful! I'm really hoping this is the last album we have to do during a pandemic.



Pandemic aside, did you come up against any unexpected challenges?

To be honest, no. Obviously, things were much more difficult to arrange, and we spent a LONG time in self-isolation around recording. But if anything, it actually gave us the freedom to spend longer on our recordings. The downside was we couldn't all be at the studio at once, so working on the record separately was really weird as we're all used to be in the same room when everyone is recording their parts.

