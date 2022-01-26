Anxious: "The record has a strong emphasis on relationships and connections"

Connecticut-based up-and-comers Anxious - frontman Grady Allen, guitarists Dante Melucci and Ryan Savitski, bassist Sam Allen, and drummer Jonny Camner - have arrived with their debut full-length, 'Little Green House'. Over two years in the making, it's been a long time coming for the Run For Cover Records signees. Grady tells us more, during a trip back to Connecticut from seeing his grandparents in Florida ("the change in weather was very refreshing").
Hi Grady! So your debut album then - how long has it been in the works for? What was your starting point, what was your headspace like going into it?
Oh man, it's been in the works for a LONG time. We began writing it in fall 2019, shortly after our first 7" came out. We finished writing it around May 2020. Most of it was written during the early months of the pandemic; we spent weeks in the basement of our drummer's house just writing and recording demos for the record that would become Little Green House. As far as our headspace, we just wanted to make a record that was completely unashamed in what we wanted to be. We consciously tried to not be bound by genre binary, to not be restrained by what we thought the record "had to sound like". I think the group of songs we put together reflects that pretty well (or at least I'd like to think so). We just wanted to not feel tied down. We recorded the record in summer 2020. A year and a half later, here is the LP, hahaha.
To what extent did you achieve your initial ideas for what you wanted the record to be? Did they evolve much along the way?
I think we really achieved our hopes for the record. Sound-wise, We were really meticulous with the recording and mixing process and spent a long time making sure everything laid out exactly like how we had hoped in our heads. My sincere apologies to our engineer, Chris Teti, who had to constantly keep churning out mixes until we were happy, hahaha. Lyrically and thematically, I think the record touches upon all the things we were hoping to cover. The record has a strong emphasis on relationships and connections: romantic, familial, friendships and the lack thereof. I'm not sure if this overarching theme was initially intentional, but the final product definitely arrives at that.
How did you find recording, was it tough fitting in studio time during all the lockdowns?
Quite the opposite, actually. The pandemic completely wiped out any and all plans we had had for the band, so it felt like the perfect time to hit the studio and record. After some time and thought, we ended up choosing Silver Bullet Studios in Farmington, CT. I enjoyed the recording process, but it seriously is arduous. Vocally it's exhausting to spend 2,3,4,5 days recording. I learned a lot of lessons about the importance of pacing yourself and making sure you are properly prepared to record, so you don't blow your voice out. I think our guitarist Dante really enjoyed the creative process in the studio. He was glued to the board with Chris the entire two weeks. I understand why; it really is interesting to see a song come together layer by layer.
Did the turmoil of the past couple of years impact how you wanted the record to sound at all?
Hmm, I think our personal experiences over the past year and a half definitely impacted the content and style of the record, but probably not in a direct reactionary way. If someone asked how the pandemic affected the record, I would say that it afforded us a lot of time to reflect on things - both within the band and personally. I think we were afforded a lot of time for evolution, and I think the record reflects that. I think the lyrics also reflect the isolation of the past couple of years. We were allowed to step back and think about things, places, and people in a way that you probably take for granted when life is "normal". I think the record's lyrics realise this.
Which of the topics covered did you find the biggest challenge to unpick in order to write about?
There are a few songs on the record about my parents, which is always very hard to write about. They were going through a very tumultuous divorce throughout the entire writing, recording, and rollout process for the record and I think the disorientation and pain of that experience is reflected in those songs. My relationship with those songs is complicated. My parents are incredibly supportive of me and the band, so it feels strange (almost unfair) to write about them in such a public way. I would say that those songs were the biggest challenge from a writing standpoint.
Did you learn any new skills specifically for the record's creation?
Through recording a record, I think you pick up a lot of skills. You learn about the process of recording and the elements it requires to be successful. You learn a lot of lessons in the realm of patience, hahaha. I think we all rose to another level as musicians on this record, too - so I guess those are new skills. Dante worked religiously on the guitar for writing and recording. Jonny spent forever making sure his drumming was perfect. I guess that I would say that we mainly learned new skills in the realm of patience and work ethic, hahaha.
What's next for you lot?
Anxious has a lot in the works! We are currently gearing up for a full US tour with our friends in Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, & Meet Me @ The Altar. After that, we have a lot more plans to tour and hopefully will begin writing more music this summer. P
Taken from the February issue of Upset. Anxious' debut album 'Little Green House' is out 21st January.
