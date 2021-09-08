American Teeth: "One song might sound like horny Mumford and Sons, another like blink-182"

Feature

If you haven’t already checked out American Teeth’s new single with Phem and De’Wayne, you’re missing out - this is the start of something big.



Published: 2:01 pm, September 08, 2021

Duality has always been a go-to for pop culture; baddies cloaked in darkness, goodies in light. While the same applies to American Teeth brainchild Elijah Noll, the reality is a bit less dramatic.

"I really like horror films and TV shows," the burgeoning anti-pop star smiles. "I like the aesthetic of horror in general, but I'm not this super dark person on the inside. I'm actually more of a soft, light person," he says, leaning back with a laugh in his home in LA, looking every part the modern alt icon with dyed flaming orange hair.

Certainly, it's these two elements that are colliding in American Teeth's sound. Digging its knuckles into whatever it fancies: emo, pop-punk, straight-up pop, it's all poking out of the swirling yin-yang. "When I've looked back, even into my solo stuff I was doing, a lot of the imagery was very dark," he continues. "But now I've started to embrace more of the light side and create this hybrid of it."

Yet, before becoming American Teeth, Elijah had a formation to undertake. Originally from Portland, Maine, his mum taught him classical violin at a young age (more on that later). It was in school he began cutting his teeth by recording his own CDs of "really shitty acoustic" and passing them out, or as he puts it: "My first original hustle, as far as like, 'Listen, I make music and I'm going to be big someday.'"

However, contrary to that dark aesthetic, his first musical ambitions were fuelled by none other than those princes of darkness, the Backstreet Boys. "I would use my parents VHS and get other kids in the neighbourhood to join me and my perfectly choreographed dances that I would put together," he says, stifling laughter at the memory. "Then I would make all these little video clips to karaoke-style popular songs at the time.

"That's when I was like, 'Alright, I'm the lead singer. This is what you're going to do… we're going to jump over the porch and climb up here at this time, at this part of the song'. That was my early idea of like, 'I'm gonna make a music video!'"

Briefly relocating from Portland to Chicago, where he gave band life a go with various friends, the majority of Elijah's tale is a solo endeavour. Until finally, setting out in search of his ambitious reality, he flew to the sunny skies of Los Angeles. It was here he met producer and now collaborator Colin Brittain, and American Teeth made its way into the world. Deciding to step away from Elijah Noll, he adopted his moniker as a way of being able to "not have the weight of whatever happens with that be on me so much; I see it as this kind of elevated self in a way."

With Colin helming the production side, and Elijah fully immersing himself in that aesthetic hybrid light-dark world, the sounds they make are what ties it all together. "The music I make for American Teeth feels very nostalgic in a way that doesn't feel old to me," he says, chewing on his perception of the sound. "It reminds me of the feelings that I felt when I was living in my hometown, and feeling stuck there and very angsty in, honestly, some of the darker times of my life."

Within this time, Elijah both lost his dad to cancer and had heart surgery himself; he now totes a bionic heart valve, making him his own hybrid of organic and mechanic. "I have this nostalgia for that time of my life," he continues. "I feel like with this project, I'm continuously tapping into that. There's something true to myself about it that feels authentic about being able to dig into that well. There's something kind of magical about that.

