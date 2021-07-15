Cover feature

AFI: "To find comfort in a constant is a dangerous thing"

Three decades in, and AFI are more fearless, bold and evolved than ever before.

Published: 10:28 am, July 15, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Jacob Boll.

There's something hauntingly organic about AFI's eleventh album 'Bodies'. Maybe it's the artwork featuring syncopating naked outlines stacked neatly around each other. Or it could be the natural, albeit seemingly vampiric evolution the band have undertaken across their three active decades. But most likely, it's the devotion that shimmers throughout everything AFI touch, a guiding beacon for these dark days. The band have always explored yearning, harnessing its unfiltered feelings, that deep sensibility of seeking something grand. It's seeped into 'Bodies' like the underwater tentacles of a mythical Kraken, and for good reason. "To me, art is life," vocalist Davey Havok declares, his fondness for making grand statements shining through. "The elevation, and the reflection, and the beauty of art, be it literature, poetry, design, film, fine art - that's what makes life worth living. That is the human connection." AFI want to be a part of that majesty; it's what they've striven for over the years and look set to take to the next level on 'Bodies'. "That's a really strong way of looking at the core elements of what's driving the songs," he continues. "Because we do look for that connection and we do long to have faith in something or someone. But conversely, we recognise that everything is changing; everything is fluid, so to find faith in inconsistency is a difficult thing. To find comfort in a constant is a dangerous thing. Nothing is constant." What 'Bodies' offers is a dissection of those values. Featuring declarations of "Love! Show me how it's done!" hollered by Davey on 'On Your Back', or "I'd give my heart to you if I could" on 'Far Too Near', even the touches of lust fall commanding on 'Bodies' with 'Dulceria' ("I love you more, here on the floor"). "If you're noting a point of devotion, it's to honesty, and for hope, for connection. You hear the sentiment of connection and disconnection," Davey considers. "That yearning that runs through so much of the music, and the lyrics thematically - I think that's a good perspective." One thing not present is fear. Three decades in - with no line-up changes for two of them - and not only are AFI sounding fresher than the day they kicked their way out of their practice room, they're embracing the challenges that come with being a band in 2021. "Fear doesn't come into play," the enigmatic frontman confirms after chewing on the question. It would be understandable if it did, but this is someone who flourishes in wanting to understand the world. The sun pours into his room at home in LA, a direct - if metaphorical - contrast to everything AFI have encompassed in the darkness. Being able to move from the shadows is a crucial part of growing. Nothing is forever, after all. "I would strongly agree," Davey affirms. He's a keen endorser of meditation and shedding unnecessary distractions. "It's a very healthy way to live if you can manage to step away from all of the stimulus and all the input; to be able to live day by day and in the moment, if you will. That's all there is. The past is gone. To savour the moment is very helpful, but it's not easy to do because we're always thinking of the past or looking forward. There's a hedonism to that sentiment that is often derided or diminished. If it's conscientious and respectful, that awareness of being in the present can also be very elevating."



"We're ever-evolving, ever-changing artistically" Davey Havok

It's AFI's understanding of this that has ensured their longevity. Since first forming in the early 90s, they've evolved from snarling, snot-nosed punks into the kind of band every other wants to grow into. One that accepts their ageing, deftly finding the right moves to form new sounds, but never leaving it all behind in the name of relevancy. It's something that those who've followed from the early days have never failed to notice. "The people who have stuck with us over the past 30 years have stuck with us for a reason," Davey considers. "If you look at a decade before, or 20 years before, 30 years before. People longing for those times long gone, generally, if they're stuck in those moments, they've stayed in those moments, and they haven't come with us." Being frozen in time isn't a fear for AFI, given they continuously strive to move forward. "We're ever-evolving, ever-changing artistically," Davey affirms. "Very early on, from our second record, our fans began to recognise that. People would fall off, people would come onboard, and the people who come onboard stay because they recognise and appreciate that evolution. They know that we are ever-changing. That's really wonderful for us that we don't feel that tug." Being a band for so long means AFI know that trends come and go, and with that, so do fans. "Because of the huge shift in the music industry," Davey muses, "what we do has gone back to essentially becoming underground." Despite the recent success of bands like You Me At Six and Architects scoring Number 1 albums and pioneers like Poppy, Willow and Rina Sawayama experimenting with heavier sounds, rock's impact on the mainstream has often struggled in recent years. "With AFI or really anything that's alternative - if it's guitar-based, and it isn't traditional, straightforward rock and roll - it's now underground," Davey continues. "It's a niche. To find that music, one has to really search for it. There's no effort as far as the industry goes because it's not Dua Lipa, or it's not The Weeknd - both of whom are great - but it's just not what they care about. It's not what's pop." AFI have been through their process of finding, thriving and surviving the mainstream. After barreling through their furious punk 90s, they found success calling at the turn of the millennium with their fifth album, 'The Art of Drowning'. From here, it was a steady climb, with 2006's 'Decemerbunderground' being the introduction point for many during the heady 'scene'. Since then, AFI have existed in that sweet spot of consciousness in those that need it, finding their status as a cult favourite more befitting. "That's really how it's always been for us," Davey suggests. "When I was getting a lot of attention, don't get me wrong, there was pressure, but that's always wonderful to have. You know, radio and MTV and press and lots and lots of people interested in what we were doing. Before that, that pressure wasn't there. And after that, the pressure isn't there," he says with a chuckle that's as defiant as it is at ease.



The generation AFI first spoke to two or three decades ago, when compared to the current one, is completely different. If you were a fan of AFI, those were your stripes. You would be deemed a scene kid or a punk. But now, the field is wide open, and the world is too. "It's curious to think of like a 15-year-old kid in 2021 hearing AFI for the first time because whatever their reference points are, they're so different than mine," guitarist Jade Puget ruminates. "I just wonder what it would sound like to them and what the images in their head would be?" Noting that "ten eras of music have come and gone" in their time, Jade doesn't look one way or another for inspiration for what direction AFI should be heading. "Davey is definitely one to never want to look back and become a legacy band," he states, mentioning another pitfall AFI have managed to avoid. "Luckily, the four of us have are cohesive about what we like to do. Hunter [Burgan, bassist, backing vocalist and keyboardist] and Adam [Carson, drummer and backing vocalist] have been very accepting of the directions we might go in, so it's been a blessing." Knowing that it's nigh on impossible to avoid treading old ground, instead Jade tries to keep as close to his truth as possible. After all, there's a fine line between inspiration and tacitly copying something. "I envied The Beatles," he explains. "Rock and roll had only been around for 10 years, so there wasn't much that had been done yet. They had such an amazing canvas to work on, to create stuff that had never been heard before. At this point, it's like every melody has been done. Unless you're doing something wildly chaotic or experimental, you're working with variations of things that people have already created. It's depressing when you think about it, but you really can't think about it." Creating something exciting is "what's always driven us," Davey says. "We love music, and to create a piece of music that moves us in some way is our hope. The music that brought me up means so much to me. It is life." No one could accuse AFI of succumbing to the weight of nostalgic expectation. The key strength to 'Bodies' lies in its sound - each track constantly evolving, morphing, a hurried representation of everything AFI have been, are, and ever could be. "The whole thing is weird, but in a good way," Jade marvels. "I was a little bit trepidatious because I wonder how people are going to receive this record; because if it's weird to me, it's gonna be very weird to someone listening to it!"

"We've been writing songs together for over two decades, and we never argue" Jade Puget