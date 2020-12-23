About to Break 2021: Meet Me @ The Altar

Feature

The next big thing in pop-punk.

Published: 10:00 am, December 23, 2020 Photos: Lindsey Byrnes.

What a year it’s been for bands. Can’t tour; can’t rehearse. Can’t record new music, unless it’s over Zoom. In a period that’s really thrown a spanner in the works of most up-and-comers, Meet Me @ The Altar have created an exceptional, unparalleled buzz. Tipped by everyone from All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth to Halsey, and inking a deal with Fueled By Ramen over the summer, the pop-punk trio - Edith Johnson (vocals), Téa Campbell (guitar), and Ada Juarez (drums) - are breathing new life into one of rock’s most beloved genres.



Tell us about the band then - how did you lot meet, and decide to get together?

Ada: Téa and I met on YouTube after she came across a drum cover I did of 'Holding On To You' by twenty one pilots. I was 16, and she was 14. She messaged me on Kik, and we became friends immediately! We both wanted to be in a band, and naturally, that's exactly what we did - we started Meet Me @ The Altar. We ended up holding auditions around the same time, and that's how we met Edith - but she didn't join the band for another two years.



What drew you to pop-punk?

Ada: I was drawn to pop-punk because it had all the aspects of what I loved in music. The energy, the catchy melodies, the fast drum beats, and the community was so fun to be around back when I was in high school.



Can you remember the first song you wrote together?

Ada: The first song we wrote together was for our first ever EP called 'Red Walls'. Téa wrote the guitars and the melodies and sent it to me, and I just remember sitting behind my drum kit and jamming to it until I did something I liked. After a couple recordings back and forth - we eventually finished the song and it felt so rewarding! It was the first song we ever wrote, and we did it remotely. As soon as we accomplished that we KNEW we could do this band from different states.



What were your first steps to get your music 'out there'?

Edith: The first steps we took to get our music out there was playing a BUNCH of local shows, going to a producer that had the ability to make our music sound amazing, (people love well-produced music) and then submitting our releases for Spotify playlists.



Are there any lyrical themes or vibes you're especially drawn to?

Edith: Lyrical themes or vibes I'm especially drawn to are honest lyrics. For a lot of musicians and writers, writing is an outlet and a way of therapy. That is how it is for us, we write about what we are feeling at the moment: Which can be sad, or happy! There is so much beauty in honesty and vulnerability, especially in music. For vibes, I really enjoy happy sounding songs, with a lot of energy!

