About to Break 2021: KennyHoopla

Feature

With a load of buzzy collabs already under his belt, KennyHoopla is set to take to take 2021 by storm.

Published: 11:18 am, December 28, 2020 Words: Aleksandra Brzezicka.

When KennyHoopla's 'how will i rest in peace if i'm buried by a highway' hit one million views on YouTube earlier this year, the industry got on its toes, wondering who is this boy coming through, out of nowhere, with 2000s indie melancholia and his heart up for grabs.

Only a few months later this 23-year-old, Wisconsin-based singer - also known as Kenneth La'ron - got an EP out and booked Europe tour with Yungblud. A whole new life has unravelled in front of him in a blink of an eye. Though, neither the sudden success nor fans crowning him a love child of Bloc Party, New Order and Tyler, The Creator has shocked Kenny. He was playing to win since day one. It just had to happen.

"I think everyone else was more surprised that it was so quick. I feel like I've been about it since I came out of the womb. I guess I'm not surprised because I'm the person who'd get it done at all cost. No matter what. No matter how long it takes. That's just one part of me, that I know for certain, more than anything, is that I can't stop until I get what I need," says Kenny, in his usual considered manner.

If you're in love with something, you want to give it your 100 per cent. Always. And if you're Kenny, one of the most ambitious young musicians around right now, you don't stop at 100; you keep on going. Though he's fully devoted to music now, it started out as one of his long-term, and years-lasting, art-oriented affairs. "I've always been involved with music, but now that's probably my main obsession. I think it just eventually found its way to the forefront. It's unignorable," he explains. It came naturally, as a part of the process, where the motivation isn't getting the product, the songs out, but need to put to use the urge to create. To not to give a damn whether he should do it or not. "It wasn't' like 'oh I wanna do music', and I was just more like me doing what I want and how I want. Whatever the consequences were. That's how I've always been," he elaborates.

In Kenny's musical microverse, there's no space for anyone else. In a good way. He's not trying to be like or sound like his peers. It's not like he wants to limit his options, but rather free himself from the pressure to imitate anything he's heard before. That's why he doesn't have a direct answer when asked about artists who have contributed to his sonic landscape. "I don't know because I feel like I'm so in love with music, and I think one of my biggest things is not being influenced exactly. A lot of artists that I do like taught me to be myself. I like Passion Pit a lot. I really like Enya; I used to love Tupac too," Kenny shares.

As he grew up in the 2000s, Kenny's music mirrors a lot of sentimentality of this period combined with the thrills of riding those emotional rollercoasters going round inside of any young adult's mind. He captured the nostalgia of past years to recover the parts that we're missing now, and gracefully locked them away in his songs, so we can feel what we once did; what he does now.

"It's like the feeling of the high or being in love. I think that's what a lot of indie rock and pop does and that's why people like it. I feel like it's something very specific and I know this feeling very well, so it's just natural. I feel like it's just like if you get it, you get it if you don't, you don't, kind of thing. There's a certain vulnerability and patheticness in indie pop/rock which is just, I don't know, putting your heart out there. That's kinda sounding crazy," Kenny opens up. If that's crazy, it means that thousands of people who'd fallen for his tender demeanour have lost their minds too.

