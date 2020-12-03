About to Break 2021: Hot Milk

Feature

The band are gearing up for a big 2021.

Published: 10:00 am, December 03, 2020

Hot Milk have been threatening to bubble over for a while now. Formed by pals Jim Shaw and Han Mee in 2018, the Manchester band have been releasing emo-pop numbers in abundance; every one sounding like a sure-to-be-live-classic. Then there have been the tours, taking in massive venues with the likes of You Me At Six and Foo Fighters. Fresh from the release of their single ‘Glass Spiders’, they’re teeing up for a big 2021. Jim tells us more. What have you guys been up to lately, did you have to scrap many of your 2020 plans? Did we scrap any of our 2020 plans?! Haha! This whole year has been a flurry of writing and rewriting our plans. We've just tried to be reactive and go with the flow, making the best out of this poo pile. We've written a tonne of music, solidifying our next release. We're buzzin' about these next songs, as we really think it's taken Hot Milk to the next level. We've also recorded 'Digital Anarchy', a high octane, big production slice of live Hot Milk. Our latest single 'Glass Spiders' came out a few weeks back too, which is our most personal song to date. See, we've just been trying to stay busy! How have you found being creative this year? It's been super hard, you know? You write songs based on your life experiences and currently we're making none. It dries up the creative well somewhat, but it's pushed us to refine creativity in different ways. What can you tell us about the new material you've been working on? It's wild, it's intense, it's rock'n'roll, baby! It embodies us perfectly in a record. If you know us, you know to expect the unexpected, we like to keep you on your toes, haha. It's basically a mix everything we love, which IMO is exactly how it should be.

Has the general state of things helped with inspiration for lyrical themes?

Yes and no, you can't be too focused on the state of the world, or it'll eat you up. It's such a heavy burden to constantly wear that sometimes you have to put it down and think about something else. Granted, it's pretty impossible to ignore, and important issues have fuelled the fire for some songs, but we try not to let it drown us.



Is there anything you've done because of social-distancing that you wouldn't have otherwise, but really enjoyed?

No. It fucking sucks. I miss people - I just love a hug, you know?



Are you looking towards an album for next year? What's the plan there?

Not an album per se, more like an LP. It's written, ready to be recorded once the world lets us. It's so important to us that this is done the way we imagined, I'm not half arsing or rushing something as important to us just because the world is on pause.



You've already been booked for Reading & Leeds, what do you think 2021's going to look like for live music?

These are heavy questions, mate!? I want to manifest in positivity, so let's say everything is back to normal in May. I literally can't think otherwise at the moment, it doesn't bear dwelling on.



What else have you got coming up?

We're looking at booking some socially distant shows. For a while, we were anti the idea, as we didn't know how a Hot Milk show would work without people climbing on top of each other. I think now, we're desperate to see our fans face to face and feel the rumble from a PA. Better than sitting on your arse all day, eh!?



Is there anything else we should know?

It's nearly 1pm, and I'm still in bed, so if anyone has a vaccine giz a shout coz I feel like a rat in a cage.

Taken from the December 2020 / January 2021 issue of Upset.