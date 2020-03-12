Here's who the bands think you should see at 2000trees

Feature

Festivals are not a popularity contest, guys. Except when you turn them into one.

Published: 12:04 pm, March 12, 2020

Festivals are not a popularity contest, guys. Except when we make bands choose who they most want to see from the line-up, and then count the answers. Then they kind of are. With that in mind, congrats The Wytches, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Hot Milk - you’ve won our very scientific study to figure out who’s gonna have the hottest sets at this summer’s 2000trees.



"Go and see Lizzy Farrall! She's super creative and a lovely, bubbly human to boot! Perfect summer vibes." - Rhys, Dream State



"I'm really looking forward to We Never Learned To Live over the Trees weekend. Their latest album 'Sleepwalk Transmissions' is a beautifully crafted melodic hardcore hook-fest. Think if Deftones, At The Drive-In and Alexisonfire bred with an extraterrestrial songsmith, writing lyrics on the conceptualisation of mankind and its shortcomings." - James, Creature



"We're super excited to catch The Wytches as we haven't seen then live for ages. Tom and I went to a sold-out green door store to see something I've never forgotten. People were crowd surfing to their stage entrance before they had even turned up. The whole show was absolutely mental, and considering I hadn't heard a single track and was going purely off Tom's recommendation, it was easily one of the best live shows I'd ever seen.

"It would be too easy to pick Jimmy Eat World as they were the first band I saw live about 25 years ago, so we'll go with Dinosaur Pile-Up as our second pick. We've been fans of theirs for a few years now, but their latest record Celebrity Mansions is just packed full of smash hits! Tom saw them at Scala and said it was mental, so we're looking forward to smashing back a cider while they're on stage..." - Mark, GLOO



"It's pretty tricky to recommend just one band to watch at 2000trees as the line up is covered with bands I love, but I've picked three pretty different bands to cover all bases that I wouldn't miss. Kicking things off on the first day with high energy party anthems check out Hot Milk on The Axiom Stage. Always such great vibes from them, ones to watch for sure. Switching things up on the Friday, check out Silverstein. Emo me is very happy they're on the line-up. I'll be singing along to every word and reminiscing my teenage years. Finally, on Saturday you've got heavyweights Knocked Loose on the main stage. I saw them at Slam Dunk last year, and they make me want to put my fist through the wall in the best possible way. Highly recommend it!" - Roland, Counterfeit



“I will 100% be seeing Jimmy Eat World at Trees. They are a big nostalgia band for me. ‘Bleed America’ is one my favourite albums, it's one that helped me through a lot... so much so, I actually have some lyrics from that record tattooed on me. - Lizzy Farrall



“We recommend Dinosaur Pile-Up coz their album last year was the warmup anthems to every show we played. Guaranteed to pump you the fuk up and make you lose your shit, clear your head and find your authentic self.” - Han & James, Hot Milk



"Here at the Halflives camp, we're big fans of Hot Milk! When we saw they were playing 2000trees too we got very excited! We're happy to have the occasion to see them live, we will definitely be in the pit for their set, and we hope many of you will join us!" - Linda, Halflives



"Another fantastic line-up from 2000trees for 2020. Really looking forward to catching Black Futures, whose debut album was fantastic, not caught them live yet. Check out their video for ‘Youthman’, love that song. And a shoutout to The Wytches too, looking forward to a great year of new music from them." - Ritzy Bryan, The Joy Formidable



"Make sure you check out Calva Louise, we've played with them a few times and have always been totally blown away by how fun their live shows are and the intensity of their energy, musicianship and vibe. Their songs are catchy as hell and pack a fuzzy riotous punch in all the right places." - Jen, False Advertising



Taken from the March issue of Upset. 2000trees will take place from 9th-11th July at Upcote Farm.

