Who do the bands playing 2000trees 2022 want to see?

Festivals

Acts from this year's line-up pick out their must-see faves.

Published: 11:00 am, July 06, 2022

As always, there's a whole heap of buzzy bands performing at 2000trees this year - from longtime favourites (Jimmy Eat World, Thrice) to hotly-tipped up-and-comers (Cassyette, KennyHoopla). But who do the acts playing want to see? We tracked down a few of them to find out.



"Mclusky were one of the first bands that the four of us bonded over when we started PUP. 'Mclusky Do Dallas' was on constant rotation in our van as we played to no one throughout North America and the UK many years ago. It'll be fun to hear 'To Hell With Good Intentions' live!" - Steve Sladkowski, PUP

"It is hard to choose just one band to be excited about seeing play at 2000trees, but given that the task is to pick just one, I have to go with Witch Fever. I forget who turned me onto the band, but I've been playing them regularly on my monthly DJ livestream sets with Vans Channel 66. The guitars sound like some kind of vicious mechanical shark that's swimming just below the surface, cruising the shallows. In general, if you self-describe your band as "doom punk", you have my attention, and from everything I've heard, Witch Fever seem like they're just getting started with what they have to say. You'll see me either crouched down side stage taking notes while they play or front and centre with the rest of the crowd." - Laura Jane Grace

"There are many great bands on this line up, in what looks to me like one of their best yet. But if I was to pick someone I'm excited to see, I really enjoyed the latest Leeched album and saw them once before, supporting 'Full Of Hell'. They're super crushing live, and very violent and noisy. So yeah, I'll be getting stuck into that one for sure." - Danny Garland, Phoxjaw

"I am definitely going to check out Deez Nuts at 2000trees, who are also playing The Cave on Saturday. My friend Sean, who used to play bass in Deez Nuts, passed away last year, and I never actually got to see him play live with them, so I want to finally watch them in his honour. I think it will be a really special and sentimental moment, and I know Sean would be stoked that I finally get to see his band live." - Nikki Brumen, Blood Command

"One of the bands we're most looking forward to seeing is Tokky Horror. Their fast-paced, genre-blending sound alone is enough of a reason to go see them but combined with one of the most energetic live shows around, it becomes something you definitely don't want to miss. They're a band everybody should see at least once!" - Bob Vylan

"Our pick for the weekend is Bob Vylan, because of the power of their message and because their shows are always memorable. I remember seeing them a few years ago before they blew up, and Bob climbed the venue's PA, jumped off and crushed a pint glass under his Converse without flinching. If that doesn't sell you on them, I don't know what will." - Sam Chetan-Welsh, Ithaca

"Turnstile is the breath of fresh air that I've been looking for. The first time I heard them was when we were supporting Enter Shikari at the QMU.

Our producer Bruce put their song Holiday on in our dressing room. For me, they sound like what the Beastie Boys would be if they were a rock band. They have such a nostalgic aesthetic similar to 90s Rage. They are all incredible musicians but extremely tasteful in what they play, which only makes them more appealing to me. I'll be side of stage for their set for sure." - Janine Shilstone, Vukovi

"We're so stoked to see Cherym play at 2000trees. We love a bit of pop-punk-rock and some banging bops. Personally, I can't wait to hear 'gone girl'. How can we not be excited to get to hang out and listen to these icons? These are our kind of people - bring on festival vibes!" - Dream Nails

"Cherym are one of my favourite bands to happen in years. They're from Derry. They thrash out punk rock with such a huge energy and have incredible melodies. We were lucky to have Cherym support us for some Fangclub headline shows in Ireland. They had this massive impact. Everyone in the room was pumped from the beginning. Every song they've released has been class and leaves you wanting more. I can't wait to see them at 2000trees because the crowds and the atmosphere is quite different from other festivals. There's this celebratory chaos in the best way possible at 2000trees. Like a spontaneous party that erupts with all your mates and all your favourite bands. I think Cherym will really be a show to catch." - Steven King, Fangclub

"Having been a fan of Tigercub for almost eight years, and finally catching them on their last tour when they played at Lafayette, I think it's fair to say they have some of the most colossal and epic riffs - combined with a bass tone that shakes you right down to your core. It's impossible to stand still during their show, and I'm insanely excited to catch them again at 2000trees." - Em Lodge, Delaire The Liar

"I'll be watching Laura Jane Grace at 2000trees! I'm a big Against Me! fan (who isn't?), and I love the last couple of solo records she's released. Her lyrics are filled with sentiment and hooks that remind me of The Replacements, getting the balance right between sincerity and tongue in cheek." - Lande Hekt

"Thrice. Thrice. Thrice. This band has left an indelible on Palm Reader and have been on regular rotation in the van / rehearsal room / studio / dressing room since day one, so understandably, we're super-duper excited to see them headline a festival (which is LONG overdue) and perform 'Vhiessu' in full." - Palm Reader



2000trees will take place from 7th-9th July.

